US Confirms Gaza Ceasefire Will Start On Sunday, Israeli Cabinet To Vote For Agreement

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is confident that the Gaza ceasefire will start on schedule on Sunday, despite last-minute negotiations. The Israeli cabinet is scheduled to vote on the deal, which includes the release of hostages and humanitarian aid for Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he has confidence that the Gaza ceasefire agreement will start as planned on Sunday, even if a “loose end” was tied up at the last minute. “The discussions on the ceasefire were difficult, but the process is moving forward, and the agreement will be put into effect,” Blinken told reporters.

During the press conference held on Thursday, Blinkin said that he was certain that the truce would be initiated as scheduled on Sunday, but efforts are still being taken to complete all other issues. The diplomat also expressed that he continues talking to multiple stakeholders, from White House Middle East adviser Brett McGurk to Qatari officials.

Despite these moves, there is still some contentious issue. One US official confirmed anonymously that the last point of contention was actually about the identities of some of the prisoners that Hamas wanted included in the release for hostages. But Blinken sounded optimistic as the disputes seem to be nearing a resolution as the ceasefire deal starts successfully.

Israeli Cabinet Ready To Approve Ceasefire Deal

Parallelly, the Israeli cabinet is also scheduled to pass the vote for the ceasefire agreement on Friday morning. The Israeli government had been somewhat delayed in approving the truce agreement, aiming to put an end to the conflict that lasted for more than 15 months.

The reason for the delay from the Israelis was partly that they were caught up in controversies over Hamas’ last-minute demands, even while Israeli warplanes continued to shell Gaza, inflicting further causalities.

The official claimed that the outstanding issues were solved, and there was only formal approval by the cabinet left for the agreement.

An Israeli spokesman named David Mencer confirmed that Israeli negotiators had indeed been working in Doha with counterparts from Qatar and Egypt to conclude the agreement.

The ceasefire, brokered with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, is expected to bring a six-week halt in hostilities between Israel and Hamas. The agreement includes provisions for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas. In return, Palestinian prisoners detained in Israel will be freed.

This agreement will create a much-needed humanitarian window that can provide an opportunity to enter Gaza with critical aid for those who have lost their homes or have been affected by the crisis. The extreme shortages of food, medical supplies, and shelter affect the lives of most inhabitants of Gaza.

Most of this aid is lined up in El-Arish town in Egypt awaiting entry once the border opens again.

This would also carry broader regional implications: it may be the key to a ceasefire, reducing the chances of further escalation in the region, which also includes tension between Israel and Iran, and global trade disruptions by attacks from Yemen’s Houthi movement.

This deal might also be a turning point for the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, where Israeli military operations have been leaving almost nothing but rubble and destruction in their wake. More than 46,000 people have died so far, and most of Gaza’s 2.3 million pre-war residents have fled or been displaced.

Palestinian Response And Israeli Objections

While many Palestinians celebrated the news of the deal, others worried about the delay in its implementation. Mahmoud Abu Wardeh, a Gaza resident, exclaimed, “We lose homes every hour. We demand for this joy not to go away, the joy that was drawn on our faces.

There have been some oppositions from hardliners in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to the deal. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s party insists that there must be a return to fighting if the first phase of the ceasefire fails to yield the desired results.

