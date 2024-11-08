CJI Chandrachud’s Father Advised Him To Retain Pune Home Until His Final Day As Judge, Know Why

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud delivered a heartfelt farewell speech on Friday, reflecting on his father’s influential advice that shaped his career. Speaking on his last day in court, CJI Chandrachud shared an emotional memory of his late father, former CJI YV Chandrachud, who had asked him to retain a small flat in Pune until the end of his judicial tenure. This advice, he said, was given to ensure that he would always have a “roof over his head” and maintain his moral and intellectual integrity, regardless of external pressures.

Justice DY Chandrachud recounted how, in the late 1980s, his father bought the flat in Pune, despite never intending to live in it himself. When asked why, his father explained, “I know I’m never going to stay there. But do one thing, keep this flat until the last day of your tenure as a judge.” He further elaborated that his father’s motivation was to remind him never to compromise his principles, whether as a lawyer or as a judge. The flat symbolized the idea that, no matter what challenges he faced, he would always have a place of his own, thus safeguarding his integrity.

“My father said, if you feel that your moral integrity or your intellectual integrity is ever compromised, I want you to know that you have a roof over your head. Never allow yourself to be compromised either as a lawyer or as a judge because you have no place of your own,” Justice Chandrachud recalled. This poignant moment highlighted the core values that guided his illustrious career, emphasizing the importance of independence and personal integrity in the face of external pressures.

MUST READ: Oberoi Hotels & Resorts To Open First UK Property In London’s Mayfair

In his farewell speech, CJI Chandrachud also reflected on his career, saying that “sunlight is the best disinfectant.” Acknowledging the importance of transparency, he expressed that, over the years, he had exposed his personal life to public scrutiny, which in turn opened him up to criticism. However, he added, “My shoulders are broad enough to accept all the criticism that we have faced.” This openness, he believes, is crucial for maintaining public trust in the judiciary.

The remarks echoed the Chief Justice’s commitment to transparency and accountability throughout his tenure. He also appreciated the strong support he received from the legal community, especially from the Bar, in his various initiatives and efforts to reform the judicial system.

The Chief Justice also shared a touching anecdote about how his mother named him “Dhananjay,” which carries significant personal meaning. He recalled how his mother had told him that the “dhan” in his name did not refer to material wealth, but to the wealth of knowledge he should seek throughout his life. This message, CJI Chandrachud said, has been a guiding principle for him throughout his judicial career.

At the farewell event organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Supreme Court judge Sanjiv Khanna delivered a poignant tribute, likening CJI Chandrachud’s departure to the absence of a towering tree in a forest of justice. “When a towering tree in the forest of justice steps back, the birds pause their songs, and the wind moves differently. Other trees shift and adjust to fill the void. But the forest will never be quite the same again,” said Justice Khanna.

This tribute reflected the deep respect and admiration that CJI Chandrachud commands within the legal community. His leadership, intellect, and unwavering commitment to justice have left an indelible mark on the Indian judiciary.

Justice Chandrachud, born on November 11, 1959, has had an exceptional career in law. He was appointed as a senior advocate by the Bombay High Court in 1998 and went on to serve as the Additional Solicitor General before becoming a judge at the Bombay High Court in 2000. He was elevated to the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court in 2013, and in 2016, he was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of India.

Justice Chandrachud is highly regarded for his academic achievements, having earned a BA in Economics from St Stephen’s College in Delhi, an LLB from Delhi University’s Campus Law Centre, an LLM, and a Doctorate in Juridical Sciences (SJD) from Harvard Law School. His career has been marked by significant contributions to the Indian legal system, including efforts to strengthen the judiciary’s independence, promote transparency, and enhance access to justice.

As CJI Chandrachud prepares to demit office, the legal community looks forward to the leadership of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who will take over as the Chief Justice of India on November 11, 2024. Justice Khanna’s appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Indian judiciary, following in the footsteps of CJI Chandrachud’s legacy.

ALSO READ: Jalaram Jayanti 2024: Date, Significance, History And More