‘I apologize For Any Harm Caused’: CJI DY Chandrachud Delivers Farewell Address

On his last working day as the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Justice DY Chandrachud delivered a heartfelt farewell speech that encapsulated his tenure’s profound sense of duty, humility, and gratitude. As the nation’s 50th CJI, Justice Chandrachud served with distinction from November 2022 and led numerous landmark judgments, solidifying his legacy as one of India’s most respected judicial figures.

A Gracious Farewell

With a ceremonial bench on the day of his retirement, CJI Chandrachud expressed his deepest thanks to everyone who had been a part of his journey at the Supreme Court. His speech resonated with sincerity as he acknowledged the court staff, the legal community, and the people who had placed their trust in the judiciary. He said, “It is this court that keeps me going… we meet people we possibly don’t know. I thank all of you, each one of you.”

In an emotional moment, CJI Chandrachud sought forgiveness from anyone he might have hurt during his tenure. “If I ever hurt anyone in the court, I would like you to just please forgive me,” he stated. The gesture of seeking forgiveness reflected the deep compassion and introspection that marked his judicial philosophy.

A Commitment to Justice Till the End

Despite his impending retirement, CJI Chandrachud’s commitment to justice remained unwavering. He expressed a strong desire to hear as many cases as possible before stepping down. “When my court staff asked me yesterday as to what time the Ceremonial Bench shall be listed, I told I’ll do as many matters as I can… I wouldn’t want to miss the opportunity to do justice till the last time possible,” he said, underlining his dedication to his role.

MUST READ: PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme: Everything You Should Know, Details, Eligibility Criteria, And More

This deep sense of responsibility has been a defining characteristic of his tenure as CJI. Throughout his time at the helm of the judiciary, CJI Chandrachud made it a point to prioritize the cause of justice over all else, often hearing petitions late into the evening and pushing for systemic reforms.

Reflecting on the Ephemeral Nature of Life

In an introspective part of his speech, CJI Chandrachud compared the fleeting nature of life and the judicial career to that of pilgrims or birds passing through. He remarked, “We are here as pilgrims, birds for a short passage of time, do our work, and leave.” His words, echoing humility, drew attention to the transient yet significant role that each person plays in the grand narrative of life, and the legacy that remains behind.

The retiring Chief Justice also spoke about his surprise at the large turnout of people present to witness his final address, reflecting his deep humility. “Last night, I was wondering the court would be empty at 2 pm and I’ll be looking at myself on the screen. I’m humbled by the presence of all of you,” he said. His words resonated with the kind of selflessness and dedication that has defined his judicial career.

A Legacy of Stability and Dignity

Looking ahead, CJI Chandrachud expressed his confidence in his successor, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, calling him a person of “stability, solidness, and dignity.” This endorsement highlighted the respect that CJI Chandrachud has for Justice Khanna, who is set to take on the role of India’s next Chief Justice.

Justice Khanna, who is set to lead the country’s highest court, comes with a wealth of experience, having served as a judge of the Supreme Court since 2016. His legal acumen and steady demeanor have earned him admiration across the legal fraternity, and CJI Chandrachud’s words signal a smooth and steady transition for the judiciary.

A Pioneering Career

Justice DY Chandrachud’s legal journey has been marked by numerous milestones. Appointed to the Supreme Court in 2016, he made significant contributions to constitutional law and civil liberties. As CJI, he oversaw several landmark judgments on issues ranging from privacy and free speech to LGBTQ+ rights and environmental protection. His tenure also saw a marked emphasis on judicial reforms, including steps to make the court’s functioning more transparent and accessible.

Under his leadership, the Supreme Court addressed complex issues with clarity and consistency, ensuring that justice was delivered not just in principle but also in practice. His rulings were seen as progressive and inclusive, setting new standards for the interpretation of law in India.

Justice DY Chandrachud’s farewell is a moment of reflection for the Indian judiciary and the nation at large. His departure marks the end of an era, but the impact of his decisions and the principles he upheld will continue to shape the country’s legal landscape for years to come. As he prepares to pass the mantle to Justice Sanjiv Khanna, there is hope that the legacy of fairness, integrity, and justice that he leaves behind will continue to inspire future generations.

ALSO READ: This Aghadi’s Vehicle Has No Wheels Or Brakes’, PM Modi Mocks MVA