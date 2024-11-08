Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
‘This Aghadi’s Vehicle Has No Wheels Or Brakes’, PM Modi Mocks MVA

PM Modi slams Maha Vikas Aghadi, calls it a 'vehicle with no wheels or brakes,' while announcing key measures for women's security in Maharashtra.

‘This Aghadi’s Vehicle Has No Wheels Or Brakes’, PM Modi Mocks MVA

In a scathing attack on the Maharashtra Opposition alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mocked the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) during his rally in Dhule district, labeling it as a “vehicle with no wheels or brakes.” PM Modi, addressing the gathering as part of the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming Maharashtra state assembly elections, described the infighting within the MVA, with leaders continuously jostling for the “driver’s seat.”

“The Maha Aghadi’s vehicle has neither wheels nor brakes,” said Modi, highlighting the disunity within the alliance. “There is constant infighting, and voices from all directions are blaring, each trying to take the wheel of this broken vehicle.” The Prime Minister’s comments came in stark contrast to the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which he emphasized could bring stability and development to Maharashtra.

Modi’s criticism was not limited to the MVA’s internal discord; he also underscored the development trajectory under the BJP-led alliance, assuring that the growth momentum in Maharashtra over the past two-and-a-half years would continue. “Some people are in politics for personal gains, but we see the people as our guiding force. The development pace will not slow down under our watch,” he assured the crowd.

Allegations Against Congress Leadership

In his speech, PM Modi went on to accuse the Congress party’s historical leadership—Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi—of taking decisions that were harmful to backward communities, particularly OBCs (Other Backward Classes) and tribals. He claimed their policies, especially regarding reservations, had worsened the situation for these marginalized groups. “The Congress has always played a dangerous game of pitting one caste against another. They can never stand to see Dalits, backward classes, and tribals progress,” Modi said, referring to the Congress’s failure to uplift these communities.

MUST READ: Rahul Gandhi Extends Congratulations To Trump, Best Wishes To Harris

Announcement for Women’s Security

In a bid to boost women’s safety, PM Modi also announced that the Mahayuti government, if re-elected, would recruit 25,000 women into the state police force. He described this move as crucial for enhancing women’s security and offering job opportunities. Additionally, he took a jab at the Congress-led MVA for planning to cancel the Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides financial assistance to women in Maharashtra. Modi assured the people that under the BJP, such schemes would continue to support women’s empowerment.

Looking Ahead to Elections

The Prime Minister’s rally marked the beginning of BJP’s election campaign ahead of the November 20 state assembly elections. While PM Modi focused on the progress of the state under the BJP’s leadership, he used the occasion to remind voters of the stark differences between his party and the disjointed MVA.

As the election date nears, it remains to be seen whether the BJP’s promises of stability and development will resonate with voters in Maharashtra, or if the MVA’s fragmented nature will cost it support at the polls.

ALSO READ: Controversial Speech By Mizoram CM On Zo Reunification Sparks Row; Here’s What MEA Says In Response

BJP Mahayuti alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi criticism Maharashtra elections 2024 PM Modi Maharashtra rally
