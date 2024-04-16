Couple Turns Ascetics After Donating 200 Crore Wealth, Gold-Silver And Cash Distributed On Streets, Video Goes Viral

Everyone aspires to earn as much money as they can to better their lives but only a few of them take a different path and do the unthinkable. In a surprising turn of events an entrepreneur Bhavesh Bhandari and his spouse, residents of Himmatnagar in Gujarat, have made a bold decision to donate their 200 crore wealth and embrace sannyasa (renunciation).

In a viral video circulating on social media, the couple is depicted riding atop a grandly adorned truck resembling a chariot, tossing clothing and showering currency notes on participants in the procession.

Their 16-year-old son and 19-year-old daughter have also joined in this significant choice. The Bhandari family has long shown a strong affinity for the Jain community, often engaging with ascetics and spiritual leaders. On Monday, Bhavesh and his wife were spotted spreading goodwill by distributing gold, silver, clothing, and cash on the streets.

Bhavesh Bhandari, a scion of luxury, heads a thriving construction empire in Himmatnagar and Ahmedabad. With deep roots in the Jain community, renowned for its ties to ascetics and followers, Bhavesh and his wife have opted for an ascetic existence, forsaking all material wealth.

Ascended to asceticism through a 200 crore wealth donation.

On the 22nd of this month, amidst the serene setting of Ahmedabad’s riverfront, 35 individuals will collectively embark on a journey of renunciation, bidding farewell to worldly pursuits in favor of a disciplined lifestyle.

During the “baraat” procession, the “diksharthis” adorned in elaborate gold jewelry, attire resembling brides and grooms, are accompanied by a troupe of musicians and dancers

Following their initiation into sannyasa, Bhavesh Bhai and his wife will adopt a structured daily regimen, sustaining themselves through a lifetime of alms-seeking. Not only will they renounce modern comforts like fans, air conditioners, and mobile phones, but they will also traverse barefoot on their path.

Bhavesh Bhandari’s children have embraced diksha as well

One can only imagine being on the same page as their children but prior to Bhavesh Bhai and his wife’s decision to embrace renunciation, their children (aged 16 and 19 respectively), had already embraced a disciplined life two years ago by embracing the Jain tradition. Inspired by their children’s devotion, Bhavesh Bhai and his wife have chosen to embark on this transformative journey through diksha.

ALSO READ

Coral Bleaching : Unprecedented Ocean Heat Fuels Record-Breaking Coral Bleaching Event