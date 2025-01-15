Donald Trump In Pakistan? No, That’s His Lookalike Going Viral For Selling Pudding- Watch Video!

Amidst the attention, Bagga has extended a friendly invitation to the President-elect. He said, “Donald Trump sahib (sir), you have won the election, now visit here and eat my kheer, you will really enjoy it.”

In the vibrant markets of Sahiwal, a district in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, a food vendor has captivated the locals with his uncanny resemblance to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Saleem Bagga, 53, has become a local sensation not only due to his striking appearance but also for his unique approach to selling food—singing while serving.

Donald Trump’s Lookalike Goes Viral In Pakistan

Saleem Bagga, who sells kheer, a traditional South Asian rice pudding, has become a favorite among Sahiwal residents. He operates from a colorful wooden cart, dressed in a beige shalwar kameez and a black jacket to protect himself from the cold. His sweet voice and catchy Punjabi songs draw in customers. One of his popular songs includes the line, “Now you come down to me my love, don’t delay, my eyes are tired of waiting.”

Pakistan has its own Donald Trump Locals love taking selfies with Salem Bagga, a singing pudding vendor. They believe the man looks exactly like the future U.S. President Trump. Bagga has capitalized on this resemblance and turned it into a brand, naming his rice pudding,… pic.twitter.com/t8ICZzeZFu — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 14, 2025

Donald Trump’s lookalike spotted selling Kulfi in Pakistan in a melodious way pic.twitter.com/rMSvYYhILb — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 1, 2024

The Trump Resemblance: A Draw for Locals

What sets Bagga apart even more is his strikingly blonde quiff, a result of his albinism, which makes him resemble Donald Trump. This resemblance has earned him the nickname “Trump” among locals. Mohammad Yaseen, a regular customer, commented, “We feel as if Trump has come here to sell kheer.” Yaseen added that they are drawn to his delicious kheer and his charming singing performance.

Local resident Imran Ashraf shared that he enjoys taking selfies with Bagga, proudly showing them off to friends, saying, “We tell our friends that we have taken these pictures with Trump.”

Despite the constant attention, Bagga remains humble and unfazed by his newfound fame, expressing that he feels good about the recognition he receives.

Bagga’s Invitation to Donald Trump

Amidst the attention, Bagga has extended a friendly invitation to the President-elect. He said, “Donald Trump sahib (sir), you have won the election, now visit here and eat my kheer, you will really enjoy it.”

His lighthearted approach and endearing personality continue to draw locals to his cart, making him a beloved figure in Sahiwal’s market scene.