Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Here’s Why London Subway Passengers Travel Pants-Free On A Cold Winter Day

Commuters ditch their trousers for the annual No Trousers Tube Ride in London, spreading laughter and fun on a winter day.

Here’s Why London Subway Passengers Travel Pants-Free On A Cold Winter Day

On a chilly Sunday in London, hundreds of commuters caught off guard as they found themselves surrounded by pants-less passengers on the Underground, part of the quirky annual event known as the ‘No Trousers Tube Ride.’ The event, which brightens up an otherwise dreary winter day, took place once again this year, sparking laughter, confusion, and plenty of surprised glances.

Led by 40-year-old personal trainer Dave Selkirk, participants gathered in Chinatown before making their way to Piccadilly Circus station to board the trains, blending in with regular passengers—well, except for the small detail of their bare legs. Selkirk, who has been a part of the event for years, explained the spirit behind it, saying, “There’s so much bad, so much not fun going on. It’s nice to do something just for the sake of it.”

The challenge wasn’t just about ditching trousers—it was about maintaining a straight face. Many participants scrolled through their phones, read newspapers, or chatted casually, acting as though nothing unusual was happening while tourists and unsuspecting passengers looked on in bewilderment.

The event also became a space for self-expression. Miriam Correa, a chef participating in the event, shared her motivation, saying, “I am a real woman. All bodies are perfect,” challenging beauty standards in her own unique way.

For lawyer Basil Long, the pantsless day was all about spontaneity. He donned pink underwear, a rainbow-striped shirt, and Underground-inspired socks, sharing with a grin, “I just saw it online and thought, why not?”

The “No Trousers Tube Ride” began in New York in 2002 and spread worldwide. London embraced it in 2009, and it has since become a fun-filled tradition, with commuters ready to embrace the unexpected each year.

ALSO READ: Zepto Have Different Prices For Androids And iPhones? Here’s What Bengaluru Woman Reveals

Filed under

london No Trousers Day

Advertisement

Also Read

SC To Hear Matter Of Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Ex-IAS Trainee Pooja Khedkar Tomorrow

SC To Hear Matter Of Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Ex-IAS Trainee Pooja Khedkar Tomorrow

Walmik Karad’s Mother Protests Outside Police Station In Beed, Seeks His Release

Walmik Karad’s Mother Protests Outside Police Station In Beed, Seeks His Release

Former Solapur Mayor Mahesh Kothe Passes Away Due To Heart Attack After Holy Dip In Mahakumbh

Former Solapur Mayor Mahesh Kothe Passes Away Due To Heart Attack After Holy Dip In...

2025 Grammy Awards To Be Held On February 2 As Planned, Will Serve As A Fundraiser Supporting Wildfire Relief

2025 Grammy Awards To Be Held On February 2 As Planned, Will Serve As A...

Nothing CEO Unveils 2025 Plans, Teases About Nothing Phone (3) Launch Details

Nothing CEO Unveils 2025 Plans, Teases About Nothing Phone (3) Launch Details

Entertainment

2025 Grammy Awards To Be Held On February 2 As Planned, Will Serve As A Fundraiser Supporting Wildfire Relief

2025 Grammy Awards To Be Held On February 2 As Planned, Will Serve As A

Halle Berry Donates Clothes From Her Closet To Help Families Affected By Devastating LA Wildfires

Halle Berry Donates Clothes From Her Closet To Help Families Affected By Devastating LA Wildfires

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Who Is Jessica Simpson’s Husband? Hollywood Star Splits With Husband Of 10 Years After Dropping A Clever Hint

Who Is Jessica Simpson’s Husband? Hollywood Star Splits With Husband Of 10 Years After Dropping A

What Is MrBeast’s Net Worth? YouTuber Is Willing To Buy TikTok Amid Rumours Of App Being Sold To Elon Musk

What Is MrBeast’s Net Worth? YouTuber Is Willing To Buy TikTok Amid Rumours Of App

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox