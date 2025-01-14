Here’s Why London Subway Passengers Travel Pants-Free On A Cold Winter Day

Commuters ditch their trousers for the annual No Trousers Tube Ride in London, spreading laughter and fun on a winter day.

On a chilly Sunday in London, hundreds of commuters caught off guard as they found themselves surrounded by pants-less passengers on the Underground, part of the quirky annual event known as the ‘No Trousers Tube Ride.’ The event, which brightens up an otherwise dreary winter day, took place once again this year, sparking laughter, confusion, and plenty of surprised glances.

Led by 40-year-old personal trainer Dave Selkirk, participants gathered in Chinatown before making their way to Piccadilly Circus station to board the trains, blending in with regular passengers—well, except for the small detail of their bare legs. Selkirk, who has been a part of the event for years, explained the spirit behind it, saying, “There’s so much bad, so much not fun going on. It’s nice to do something just for the sake of it.”

The challenge wasn’t just about ditching trousers—it was about maintaining a straight face. Many participants scrolled through their phones, read newspapers, or chatted casually, acting as though nothing unusual was happening while tourists and unsuspecting passengers looked on in bewilderment.

The event also became a space for self-expression. Miriam Correa, a chef participating in the event, shared her motivation, saying, “I am a real woman. All bodies are perfect,” challenging beauty standards in her own unique way.

For lawyer Basil Long, the pantsless day was all about spontaneity. He donned pink underwear, a rainbow-striped shirt, and Underground-inspired socks, sharing with a grin, “I just saw it online and thought, why not?”

The “No Trousers Tube Ride” began in New York in 2002 and spread worldwide. London embraced it in 2009, and it has since become a fun-filled tradition, with commuters ready to embrace the unexpected each year.

