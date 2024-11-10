Experience Maha Kumbh 2025 Like Never Before

Advanced security measures, including AI-powered facial recognition cameras and CCTV surveillance, will be deployed across Prayagraj's railway stations to manage the expected crowd of over 10 crore pilgrims.

The Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj is set to begin on January 13, 2025, marking the occasion of Paush Poornima, and will conclude on February 26, 2025, with the festival’s final day coinciding with Mahashivratri. This year, the event will feature a unique two-day bird festival aimed at connecting the vast number of tourists and pilgrims with the region’s rich natural heritage.

A Unique Bird Festival Amid the World’s Largest Religious Gathering

The two-day Bird Festival will take place on February 1 and 2, 2025, during the Mahakumbh Mela. The festival’s theme, “Kumbh’s Faith, Conservation of Nature and Climate,” will bring together nature lovers, conservationists, and ornithologists to explore the biodiversity of Prayagraj and surrounding wildlife sanctuaries. The event is designed to raise awareness of nature conservation and provide a platform for discussing the region’s incredible birdlife.

According to Arvind Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), a proposal for the festival has been submitted to the government, and the event will focus on educating visitors about the 90 bird species found in Prayagraj. Discussions with national and international bird experts will form a core part of the festival, with seers also being invited to participate in the dialogue.

Connecting Pilgrims to Nature: The Role of the Bird Festival

The bird festival will not only showcase the region’s avian diversity but will also serve to promote tourism in Uttar Pradesh throughout the year. The tourism department plans to create a circuit of forests, historical sites, and natural attractions that tourists can explore year-round, ensuring that visitors to the Mahakumbh can also appreciate the state’s scenic beauty and rich biodiversity.

One of the highlights of the event will be a photo exhibition dedicated to birdlife, aimed at attracting photographers, ornithologists, and wildlife enthusiasts from across the globe. The exhibition will feature stunning images of the region’s bird species and offer a chance to engage with wildlife tourism and nature conservation experts.

Advanced Security Measures to Ensure Safe Travel for Pilgrims

With an estimated 10 crore people expected to travel to Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh Mela, security and crowd management are top priorities. Advanced security measures are being implemented at Prayagraj’s nine railway stations to handle the influx of pilgrims.

One of the most notable upgrades is the introduction of facial recognition (FR) cameras, which will complement existing CCTV surveillance systems. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that these AI-powered cameras will enhance security by identifying suspicious activities and potential threats, ensuring the safety of millions of visitors.

According to the Prayagraj Railway Division, the security upgrade will include the installation of 650 CCTV cameras and 100 facial recognition cameras across key locations at the stations. The goal is to maintain smooth operations and ensure a safe environment for all pilgrims and tourists throughout the event.

Amit Singh, the Public Relations Officer of the Prayagraj Railway Division, emphasized that the comprehensive surveillance system would cover all routes, platforms, and shelters across the city’s nine railway stations, providing a robust safety net for the Mahakumbh Mela.