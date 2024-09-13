Hotels.com Reveals the Most Forgotten Items and Unusual Requests in Hotels Worldwide

Hotels.com, a leading global platform for booking hotel rooms, has unveiled its annual Hotel Room Insights Report, shedding light on the common items often left behind by guests and some of the most unusual requests made during their stays. Based on data collected from over 400 hotels worldwide, the report offers a fascinating look at the peculiar habits of travelers.

Most Commonly Forgotten Items

According to the report, hotel guests frequently forget essential items during their stay. Among the most commonly abandoned are phone chargers, dirty laundry, power adapters, makeup, and toiletries. Surprisingly, about 10% of the surveyed hotels reported finding dentures left behind by guests, highlighting the often-overlooked nature of personal belongings in the rush of checking out.

Also Read: WATCH: Son Beats His Parents With Footwear In The Middle Of A Street, Gets Booked

Strangest Items Left Behind

While everyday items like chargers and laundry are easy to misplace, some guests have left behind far more extraordinary possessions. The report details a range of unusual finds, including a Rolex watch, a $6 million (Rs 50 crore) luxury timepiece, a Hermes Birkin bag, keys and documents to luxury cars, a car tire, an engagement ring, a single tooth, two full-leg casts, stacks of cash, a pet lizard, and even a chick. Fortunately, the lizard and chick were safely returned to their respective owners, adding a happy ending to these peculiar discoveries.

Unusual Room Service Requests

Beyond forgotten items, the Hotel Room Insights Report also highlights some of the most bizarre room service requests made by guests. Among the standout requests were an Evian-filled tub for a child’s bath, a customized allergen menu for a pet, burnt toast, a caviar hot dog, fresh goat milk, four pounds of bananas, and a unique request for a high five from a staff member to confirm that their order was received. These offbeat demands reflect the diverse and sometimes eccentric needs of hotel guests around the world.

Unique Hotel Perks: Hidden Amenities You Didn’t Know You Needed

The report also highlights unique perks offered by hotels globally, revealing experiences that go beyond the standard amenities. These hidden gems add an extra layer of luxury and personalization to the guest experience, catering to those looking for something special during their stay.

Strolling Through History in Tokyo: At Hotel New Otani Tokyo The Main, guests can enjoy a serene walk through a 400-year-old Japanese garden, blending history and nature in the heart of the city.

At Hotel New Otani Tokyo The Main, guests can enjoy a serene walk through a 400-year-old Japanese garden, blending history and nature in the heart of the city. Musical Retreat in Austin: The Four Seasons Hotel Austin offers an in-room guitar concierge service, providing guests with premium guitars for a unique musical experience during their stay.

The Four Seasons Hotel Austin offers an in-room guitar concierge service, providing guests with premium guitars for a unique musical experience during their stay. Pampering Pets in Portland: The Sentinel Hotel in Portland caters to animal lovers with its Very Important Pets (VIP) services, which include access to top-tier groomers and even a pet acupuncturist for stressed pets.

The Sentinel Hotel in Portland caters to animal lovers with its Very Important Pets (VIP) services, which include access to top-tier groomers and even a pet acupuncturist for stressed pets. Private Museum Tours in London: Guests at The Montague on the Gardens in London can take advantage of exclusive, private guided tours of the British Museum, offering a personalized cultural experience unlike any other.

Guests at The Montague on the Gardens in London can take advantage of exclusive, private guided tours of the British Museum, offering a personalized cultural experience unlike any other. Wine Tasting in Provence: For wine enthusiasts, the Villa Gallici Hotel & Spa offers personalized wine tasting experiences in its cellar, allowing guests to savor exquisite selections in an intimate setting.

Conclusion

The Hotels.com annual Hotel Room Insights Report not only captures the quirks of modern travelers but also highlights the ever-evolving nature of hospitality services.