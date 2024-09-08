Tuesday, September 10, 2024

WATCH: Son Beats His Parents With Footwear In The Middle Of A Street, Gets Booked

Authorities are investigating the cause of the dispute and why Mohammad had been denying his parents entry to their home. On Saturday, Taja filed a complaint with the police, drawing attention to their year-long ordeal.

A video circulating online shows a man from Srinagar assaulting his elderly parents in public, allegedly barring them from entering his home for the past year. The reason behind his actions remains unclear, but after the footage of the recent attack gained attention on social media, many called for strict action.

The man, identified as Mohammad Ashraf Wani, son of Taja Begum and Ghulam Ahmad Wani, has since been charged, and an FIR has been lodged against him.

The video captures the altercation, showing Mohammad dismounting his bike and violently attacking his parents. He is seen hitting them with his footwear while they stand with their luggage, defenseless.

At one point, he kicks his father, while the elderly couple, shocked and helpless, tries to shield themselves from his blows. By the end of the brutal assault, his shirt is torn.

In response to the complaint, local media reported that police took swift action and charged Mohammad under multiple sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

These include Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), Section 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation). An FIR, numbered 77 of 2024, has been registered at Nowgam police station.

