iPhone 16 On Blinkit: Lightning-Fast Delivery Promised As Sales Soar!

Friday, September 20, 2024
Quick Commerce companies have taken up the delivery space by storm, and in a recent update, Blinkit, the quick commerce arm of Zomato, has just made buying an iPhone even simpler.

Quick Commerce companies have taken up the delivery space by storm, and in a recent update, Blinkit, the quick commerce arm of Zomato, has just made buying an iPhone even simpler. Now the all-new iPhone 16 is just a click away, as it is up for delivery in just 10 minutes on the shopping platform.

Blinkit’s Record-Breaking Sales

Earlier today, Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that sales are set to surpass the 300 mark, describing the day as “one crazy day.” The rapid growth and excitement surrounding the company’s operations highlight a significant moment for Blinkit.

Exclusive iPhone 16 Availability

Dhindsa also shared that Blinkit is partnering with Unicorn Infosolutions, the largest Apple Premium Partner in India, for the third consecutive year to make the latest iPhone available. Customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Lucknow will benefit from Blinkit’s quick delivery service, ensuring they receive their iPhone 16 within minutes. Unicorn Infosolutions will be offering discounts on select cards and EMI options, further enhancing the accessibility of the new device.

iPhone 16 Series Overview

The iPhone 16 series, which includes the base model, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, has generated considerable buzz. The Pro models feature Apple’s largest-ever displays, with sizes reaching 6.3 inches for the Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max. These devices boast the thinnest borders ever seen on an Apple product and incorporate the advanced Always-On 120Hz ProMotion display technology.

New Features and Enhancements

The iPhone 16 Pro series offers several standout features, including eye-catching colors like Dark Black Titanium and Bright White Titanium. It promises the best battery life ever seen in an iPhone, thanks to optimized power management and larger batteries. The camera system is significantly enhanced with a 48MP fusion camera featuring a second-generation quad-pixel sensor, a new 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5x telephoto lens. These upgrades dramatically improve photographic capabilities.

On the video front, the iPhone 16 Pro supports 4K120 capture for cinematic-quality recording and enhanced spatial audio capture for an immersive experience, especially when paired with AirPods or Apple Vision Pro.

ALSO READ: Watch: Massive Crowds Flock to Mumbai Apple Store as iPhone Sale Begins

