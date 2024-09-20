Home
Friday, September 20, 2024
Watch: Massive Crowds Flock to Mumbai Apple Store as iPhone Sale Begins

In a viral video, long queues of eager buyers were spotted outside the Apple store at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex

The excitement surrounding new gadget launches in India is always electric, but when it comes to Apple’s iPhone, the anticipation hits an entirely different level. As the much-awaited iPhone 16 went on sale today, September 20, a huge crowd was seen sprinting toward Mumbai’s Apple store, eager to be among the first to get their hands on the newly launched device.

Viral Video Captures the Enthusiasm of Indian Apple Fans

In a video circulating widely on social media, long queues of eager buyers were spotted outside the Apple store at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) – India’s first-ever Apple store. The footage shows the sheer energy and enthusiasm as tech enthusiasts rushed to secure their iPhone 16, a sight that has since gone viral across platforms.

iPhone 16 Launched Globally, Including in India

Apple, known for its highly anticipated annual product launches, has officially rolled out the iPhone 16 series. Along with India, the smartphone has been made available in nearly 60 countries, including South Korea, China, and Australia. As the iPhone 16 hits the shelves, the global excitement surrounding Apple’s latest innovation is palpable, and India is no exception.

