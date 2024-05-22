Kashmiri Artisans Achieve Historic Milestone with Asia's Largest Handcrafted Carpet Covering Area Of 2,880 Square Feet , Took Eight Years To Craft

A team of dedicated craftsmen has unveiled Asia’s largest handcrafted carpet. Measuring an impressive 72 feet by 40 feet, this extraordinary piece, covers an area of 2,880 square feet and boasts of over 37.5 crore meticulously woven knots.

This unique project had reportedlty began eight years ago and was spearheaded with a vision that required unwavering dedication from a team of twenty-five master artisans. Led by the experienced Fayaz Ahmed Shah and Abdul Gaffar Sheikh, the ambitious project involved significant artistic and technical innovations, pushing the boundaries of traditional carpet weaving.

The artisans have been noted to labor tirelessly, intertwining threads and tying knots to create this colossal work of art. Their perseverance paid off as the carpet emerged as a breathtaking masterpiece that captivates the eye and stands as a testament to Kashmir’s rich cultural legacy and the indomitable spirit of its craftsmen.

Biggest carpet made in Kashmir for export. It’s 72 x40 feet with 37 crore knots weighing 1600 kgs and it took 20 craftsmen 8 years to make. Delighted to interact with master artisan Fayaz Ahmed Shah. Phenomenal craftsmanship. pic.twitter.com/eHrHsvn0P6 — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) May 22, 2024

Crafted in Traditional Style

The carpet has crafted in the traditional Kashan style and it necessitated the creation of a special loom that was large enough in Kashmir for the task. The loom was then built in Vailoo-Kunzar village, Baramulla district. Engineers modified and combined two major looms, spreading them over a 45-feet-wide area. Cranes were then used to lift the finished carpet onto large trawlers for transportation to Srinagar.

The origins of this extraordinary project traced back to a special order placed by a fellow countryman. Inspired by the challenge, the artisans embarked on the journey despite numerous obstacles, including sourcing the finest materials and overcoming disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also read: A Massive Meteor Turns The Sky Blue In Spain And Portugal: Videos Go Viral

A Masterpiece of Craftsmanship

Destined for export to the Middle East, the carpet features intricate Kashan-style floral motifs, a design inspired by the Iranian city of Kashan. This monumental project provided employment opportunities for around 200 artisans, revitalizing their craft.

“Floral designs are the hallmark of Kashmiri carpets, representing the region’s natural beauty,” said one of the weavers. For the artisans, this massive carpet is more than just an order; it’s a true work of art that embodies the history, culture, and skills of Kashmiri craftsmanship. “We were overjoyed. It was the biggest order we ever created. This masterpiece is a real feat for the workers,” they added.

Decline in Craftsmanship

Despite the grandeur of this achievement, the centuries-old craftsmanship of carpet weaving in Kashmir is facing a decline. Over one lakh weavers need consistent government support to sustain the industry. “We need more support and insurance schemes. We have been working for three decades, but we do not see much benefit or future in it,” lamented an artisan, highlighting the meager earnings of Rs 9,000 per month and the physical toll the work takes on their health.

Hand-woven Kashmiri carpets date back to the 15th century when Sultan Zain-ul-Abidin brought Persian artisans to Kashmir to train local craftsmen. Known worldwide for their intricate designs, superior craftsmanship, and high quality, these carpets’ quality is measured by the number of knots per square inch (KPSI), with higher KPSI indicating finer details and greater durability. “This is time-consuming work. For weaving a single carpet, it takes several months to years, depending on its size and complexity,” explained another artisan, emphasizing the labor-intensive nature of the craft.

A Beacon of Hope

The completion of this monumental carpet marks not just the end of a project but the beginning of a new chapter in Kashmir’s artistic legacy. It stands as a testament to the resilience and creativity of its people, offering a beacon of hope in uncertain times.

As this magnificent carpet takes its place on the world stage, it serves as a reminder of the power of perseverance, the beauty of collaboration, and the enduring spirit of Kashmir. Visitors are drawn not just to the carpet but to the stories of the hands that brought it to life—the hands of Vailoo village, weaving wonders for the world to behold.

Also read: Unveiling Ancient Secrets: Puzzle Piece Revealed In Pyramid’s Construction Mystery

Economic Impact and Revival

Despite fluctuations in carpet production over the years, official data show a promising trend. Production stood at Rs 84.55 crore in 1990, rose to Rs 821.50 crore in 2017, dropped to Rs 299 crore in 2020-2021, and rebounded to Rs 357 crore in 2022-2023. This resurgence signifies not only the economic impact of the carpet industry but also its cultural significance in preserving Kashmir’s heritage of craftsmanship.

The delicate weaving of this exceptional carpet was overseen by seasoned weavers Fayaz Ahmed Shah and Abdul Gaffar Sheikh. “We had to be patient and consistent,” they said, recalling the challenges posed by the communication blockade in 2019 and the lockdowns due to the pandemic. “There were major disruptions, but we did not give up.”

As this unique carpet finds its way to the Middle East, it stands as a symbol of unity, craftsmanship, and the indomitable human spirit. The resurgence in the carpet industry highlights the importance of continued support and recognition for these artisans, ensuring that this centuries-old tradition continues to thrive for generations to come.

Show Full Article