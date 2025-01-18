Home
Saturday, January 18, 2025
‘Love Isn’t Permanent,’ Says Dr. Madhu Chopra Reflects On Love And The True Pillars Of Long-Term Relationships

Dr. Madhu Chopra shares her thoughts on the evolving dynamics of love, highlighting respect and trust as key pillars of lasting relationships.

‘Love Isn’t Permanent,’ Says Dr. Madhu Chopra Reflects On Love And The True Pillars Of Long-Term Relationships

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, has shared a profound perspective on the foundations of lasting relationships. Speaking with digital creator Rodrigo Canelas, she revealed that while love often takes center stage in the beginning, it may fade over time. Instead, she emphasized the enduring importance of respect and trust as the true cornerstones of a meaningful connection.

“Any relationship stands on a tripod—love, respect, and trust,” she said. “Love flies out the window sooner or later, or diminishes. But respect and trust, if they go, that relationship has no basis. You have to work on that respect and trust—be trustworthy, be capable of my respect—then your relationship will be successful,” Dr. Chopra explained.

Her remarks open the door to a deeper exploration of how love evolves in long-term partnerships. According to Sonal Khangarot, a licensed psychotherapist, the nature of love often transitions as relationships mature. Drawing on Robert Sternberg’s Triangular Theory of Love, Khangarot identifies three components that define love: intimacy, passion, and commitment. While passion often fuels the early stages of a relationship, it can give way to companionate love—marked by emotional intimacy and mutual respect.

Additionally, psychologist John Gottman highlights the role of positive communication in sustaining relationships. Couples who validate each other’s emotions and avoid contempt are more likely to enjoy long-term satisfaction. Trust and respect, Dr. Chopra pointed out, become the glue that binds partners when the initial excitement fades.

To nurture emotional intimacy, experts recommend several strategies:

  1. Spend Quality Time Together: Engage in shared activities and uninterrupted conversations to strengthen your bond.
  2. Practice Gratitude: Regularly acknowledge and appreciate your partner’s efforts to create a positive environment.
  3. Share Vulnerabilities: Openly discuss fears, dreams, and insecurities to deepen trust and understanding.
  4. Introduce Novelty: Engage in new activities together to reignite passion and recreate the thrill of early days.

Reflecting on shared milestones and joyful moments can also help couples reconnect with the emotions that first brought them together. As Dr. Chopra aptly noted, love may not always take center stage, but respect and trust are what truly sustain a relationship through life’s highs and lows.

CHOPRA Love AND RELATIONSHIP mADHU Priyanka Chopra

