Rare ‘Perfect’ Spherical Egg Sold For £200 At UK Auction

The ‘one-in-a-billion’ egg was initially discovered by a woman in Ayr, Scotland, in a supermarket box.

A perfectly spherical egg, described as a “one-in-a-billion” rarity, was auctioned for £200 (approximately Rs 21,000) in the UK. The proceeds will benefit a mental health charity that supports young people across Oxfordshire.

The unusual egg was initially discovered by a woman in Ayr, Scotland, in a supermarket box. Unlike typical ovoid eggs, this egg’s perfectly round shape makes it an extremely rare occurrence.

It was first sold through an auction house to Ed Pownell, a resident of Lambourn, Berkshire, who purchased it for £150 after an evening at the pub.

Following his unusual acquisition, Mr. Pownell decided to donate the egg to the Iuventas Foundation, a charity that provides life coaching and mental health assistance to individuals aged 13-25. Initially skeptical about auctioning such an item, the charity agreed after media reports highlighted the egg’s rarity.

Roz Rapp, a representative of the Iuventas Foundation, expressed gratitude for the auction’s success. “We’re thrilled the egg sold, as it allows us to expand our support for young people struggling with mental health. Many are on long waiting lists, and this funding will help us reach more of them.”

To preserve the egg, Mr. Pownell had it “blown,” a process that removes the egg’s contents while leaving its delicate shell intact. Reflecting on his purchase, he described it as a worthwhile investment, saying, “For £150, it’s been money well spent.”

ALSO READ: Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!