Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Air India has faced repeated criticism for its services, with incidents of flight delays adding to its challenges. Recently, a flight to Delhi was stranded on the Mumbai runway for over three hours, leaving passengers frustrated and hungry.

Leading Indian airline Air India has come under scrutiny after a traveler slammed its business class service as the “worst” he has ever experienced. YouTuber and travel influencer Dew Binsky, who traveled from London to Amritsar in business class, described his nine-hour flight as “pathetic” in a detailed Instagram post.

Traveler Highlights Issues in Business Class Experience

In his social media post, Dew wrote, “Worst business class experience of my life the other day on @airindia from London to Amritsar. I had to eat on a hair-infested pillow! Can you believe I paid $750 to upgrade for this? I’ll never be flying Air India again!”

He shared a video showcasing the poor conditions on the flight, including a seat that failed to recline, a malfunctioning table, and being served food on his lap using a pillow that contained hair. Dew also criticized the cleanliness of the seat, the broken in-flight entertainment system, non-functioning WiFi, and an inadequate amenities kit. He compared the kit, which contained just one lotion, to items from a “one-star motel.”

Adding to his frustration, he mentioned being handed a cold hotel towel upon request. He concluded his post with a sarcastic thank you to Air India for the “nine-hour miserable journey” and firmly stated that he would not recommend the airline to anyone.

 

A post shared by Drew Binsky (@drewbinsky)

Social Media Reacts

The video quickly gained attention online, sparking reactions from social media users. Some mocked Air India’s service, with one user commenting, “Bro casually destroyed the company’s reputation,” while another quipped, “Tell me you’re in India without telling me you’re in India.”

Others shared similar experiences, with one user saying, “I’ve done this flight twice, upgraded both times, and both times it was terrible. I’ve also gotten food poisoning on Air India twice. Avoid at all costs.”

Ongoing Service Complaints Against Air India

Although breakfast packages were distributed, passengers were not promptly accommodated in the terminal lounge. Several videos capturing passengers’ dissatisfaction on Air India flights have gone viral, further damaging the airline’s reputation.

Filed under

Air India latest trending news Trending news viral video youtuber

