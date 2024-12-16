How Old Will David Corenswet’s Superman Be In James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy?

The age of Superman has varied across the films he’s appeared in, yet his slower aging often leaves him looking remarkably youthful. Despite his appearance, these films have portrayed him at different stages of his long life.

James Gunn created a buzz earlier today with the release of a motion poster teaser, which initially misled some fans into believing it was a full trailer for Superman: Legacy. Shortly after, he clarified the confusion by unveiling a brief teaser and revealing the official trailer’s release date: Thursday, December 19, at 9 AM ET.

The teaser, posted on his social media, features a metallic engraved Superman logo. Its setting is ambiguous—possibly in Superman’s Fortress of Solitude or the Hall of Justice. Fans can already speculate about its deeper meaning.

Trailer and Movie Release Details

While the upcoming trailer won’t disclose the movie’s release date, it doesn’t need to; Superman: Legacy is already scheduled for a July 11, 2025 release. With just eight months left until its debut, releasing the trailer now seems timely.

The film is expected to mark the true beginning of the DCU under Gunn’s leadership. However, the DCU’s soft reboot technically started earlier with Creature Commandos, an animated series featuring characters from the Suicide Squad. This series will also introduce Clayface, voiced by Alan Tudyk, who is slated to appear in live-action projects as well. Meanwhile, James Gunn’s previous works, such as Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad, will partially integrate into the new DCU, although some aspects (like Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn) remain uncertain.

Superman’s Age and Evolution in Films

The age of Superman has varied across the films he’s appeared in, yet his slower aging often leaves him looking remarkably youthful. Despite his appearance, these films have portrayed him at different stages of his long life. Reports suggest that Superman: Legacy will introduce the youngest Superman yet seen on the big screen.

Historically, Christopher Reeve became synonymous with Superman in his four iconic films, followed by Brandon Routh in Superman Returns (2006). Later, Henry Cavill stepped into the role during the DCEU era, portraying a Superman in his late 20s to early 30s. To date, no live-action Superman movie has depicted the hero as over 40.

How Old Will David Corenswet’s Superman Be In James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy?

With James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy, the focus shifts to a younger Clark Kent. Following a DCU reset, fans speculated whether Henry Cavill would reprise his role, particularly after his cameo in Black Adam. It’s now confirmed that a new actor will take on the mantle, portraying Superman at an earlier point in his journey.

Unlike TV shows like Smallville—which centered on Clark’s teenage years—this film will showcase Superman in his mid-20s, soon after he leaves Smallville to embrace his destiny as a hero.

Though Gunn has hinted at this younger iteration of Superman, no official details about the character’s exact age have been confirmed. However, it’s clear the era of 30-something Superman in films has ended, ushering in a fresh perspective on the Man of Steel.