Saturday, September 28, 2024
This Fan-Favourite Sci-Fi Actor Has Been Given A Secret Role In James Gunn’s Superman

Despite production for James Gunn’s Superman wrapping up earlier this summer, new casting announcements are still being made, with fan-favorite actor Alan Tudyk reportedly joining the film.

The movie already boasts an impressive ensemble featuring key DC characters such as Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, Jimmy Olsen, Perry White, Ma and Pa Kent, as well as other iconic figures like Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern, and The Engineer. Tudyk’s role in the film is currently undisclosed.

Will Tudyk Star In James Gunn’s Superman?

Tudyk, well-known for his role as Walsh in Firefly and its movie sequel Serenity, has built a reputation as a fan-favorite character actor. His notable film credits include I, Robot, 3:10 to Yuma, Tucker and Dale vs. Evil, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

He also stars in the hit series Resident Alien and has voiced characters in every Disney Animated film since Wreck-It Ralph, with his next role coming in Moana 2.

MUST READ: How To Get Concert Tickets For Iron Maiden? Date, Timings, Venue And All You Need To Know

Tudyk’s connection to DC Comics is extensive, having voiced characters like Barry Allen/The Flash in Batman: Brave and the Bold and Oliver Queen/Green Arrow in Young Justice.

He portrayed Van Wayne in the series Powerless and Mr. Nobody in Doom Patrol. He also voices characters like The Joker and Clayface in the animated Harley Quinn series.

Tudyk  In DC Universe

Tudyk is already part of Gunn’s DC Universe as the voice of Doctor Phosphorus in Creature Commandos, which ties into Superman through Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. Though Tudyk may reprise Doctor Phosphorus in Superman, it’s also possible he could play a different role, as the DCU allows actors to voice multiple characters.

This leaves room for speculation on who Tudyk will portray—perhaps a villain like Mister Mxyzptlk, a supporting character like Bo “Bibbo” Bibbowski, or even another DC hero. Whatever the role, Tudyk’s involvement adds to the growing excitement surrounding Superman.

ALSO READ: Who Is Lana Del Rey’s Rumoured Husband? Singer Is NOW Reportedly Married To An Alligator Boat Captain  

DC Comics hollywood superman reboot Trending news

