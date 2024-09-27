How To Get Concert Tickets For Iron Maiden? Date, Timings, Venue And All You Need To Know

Presales began earlier this week, and general tickets for the UK and Ireland dates will be available on Friday, September 27, at 12pm (BST) through Ticketmaster and LiveNation.

To commemorate their 50th anniversary, Iron Maiden has unveiled plans for a massive world tour in 2025 and 2026, which includes four highly anticipated UK dates.

The tour will feature a special setlist covering songs from their first nine studio albums, from Iron Maiden to Fear of the Dark. It promises to be their “most spectacular and elaborate show yet.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Run For Your Lives World Tour, including ticket details and supporting acts.

Where Will Iron Maiden Perform In 2025 And 2026?

The Run For Your Lives World Tour will begin on May 27, 2025, in Budapest, with 27 performances scheduled across European stadiums, festivals, and arenas. In June 2025, the band will travel to countries like Slovakia, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden.

You can find the full list of dates on Iron Maiden’s official website.

MUST READ: Who Is Lana Del Rey’s Rumoured Husband? Singer Is NOW Reportedly Married To An Alligator Boat Captain

Who Are The Support Acts For Iron Maiden?

On the tour’s first leg, American rock band Halestorm will serve as the support act, while Sweden’s Avatar will take over for the second leg. British band The Raven Age will open for all UK and Ireland shows.

When Do Tickets Go On Sale?

Presales began earlier this week, and general tickets for the UK and Ireland dates will be available on Friday, September 27, at 12pm (BST) through Ticketmaster and LiveNation.

How Much Will Tickets Cost?

While official ticket prices have not yet been confirmed, reports suggest they will range from £87 to £110.

Frontman Bruce Dickinson expressed his excitement about the tour, stating, “Next year will be a monumental one for Iron Maiden, and we’re going to give fans an unforgettable live experience. Whether you’ve seen us before or not, this tour will take things to a whole new level. Iron Maiden’s definitely gonna get ya!”