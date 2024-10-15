Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn Teases New Superman Character With Fresh Tease

David Corenswet will portray Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan starring as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

We’ve finally received an official preview of next July’s Superman as director James Gunn has shared an exciting teaser featuring the Man of Tomorrow sitting alongside Krypto the Superdog, watching over Earth.

While filming in Cleveland, it became apparent that Krypto would appear in the movie. From set photos and videos, it looks like Mister Terrific chases him outside a pet store and ends up getting hit with a laser blast.

No dog was seen on set, likely because Krypto will be brought to life through CGI, similar to Cosmo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Who Is Krypto The Superdog?

James Gunn posted the first official image on X, showing Superman and Krypto sitting together on the moon, overlooking Earth. He shared, “Krypto will be on screens in Superman this summer,” and revealed that the character was inspired by his own dog, Ozu, whom he adopted after beginning to write Superman.

Ozu had a difficult start, having come from a hoarding situation with 60 other dogs. Gunn described how Ozu initially destroyed their home, chewing up furniture and even eating his laptop. It took time for Ozu to trust them, and Gunn reflected, “I remember thinking, ‘How hard would life be if Ozu had superpowers?’—and that’s how Krypto made it into the script and reshaped the story as Ozu reshaped my life.”

In a nod to #AdoptAShelterDog month, Gunn added, “Today, Ozu is often a very good boy.”

Will Krypto Wear A Cape?

This is the kind of comic-book imagery DC fans have been eager to see for years. Whether Krypto will eventually wear a cape is unclear, but it’s expected the superdog will play a major role in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

As for the Superman movie itself, it’s likely a trailer will drop before the end of the year, potentially at CCXP in Brazil this December.

The film focuses on Superman’s journey to balance his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing in Smallville, Kansas. He embodies truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that often views kindness as outdated.

When Did Krypto First Appear In Comics?

Krypto, also known as Krypto the Superdog, is a superhero canine from DC Comics, often associated with Superman. In most storylines, Krypto is portrayed as Superman’s pet, typically shown as a white dog resembling a Labrador Retriever, a plain white Dalmatian, or a White Shepherd.

Krypto has made multiple appearances in various media, including his own animated show, the TV series Smallville, the live-action Titans on HBO Max, and the animated movie DC League of Super-Pets (2022), where Dwayne Johnson provided his voice. He is set to appear in live-action for the first time in the upcoming Superman film (2025), part of the DC Universe (DCU) franchise.

Krypto debuted in Adventure Comics #210 (March 1955) in a Superboy story, created by writer Otto Binder and artist Curt Swan. Although originally intended to be a one-time character, Krypto received positive fan response, leading to his return four issues later, where he became a regular in Superboy’s adventures.

About James Gunn’s Superman

The cast also includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer. Supporting roles feature Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, and more.

Nicholas Hoult will play Lex Luthor, and Milly Alcock will appear as Supergirl.

Superman is scheduled to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

