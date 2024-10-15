Home
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
On Which OTT Platform Will Joker: Folie à Deux Stream? Check Release Date And Internet Reactions

Directed by Todd Phillips, the movie received mixed to negative reviews and struggled commercially. In response to its poor theatrical performance, the producers have decided to release it on OTT platforms within a month of its cinema release.

On Which OTT Platform Will Joker: Folie à Deux Stream? Check Release Date And Internet Reactions

The highly awaited sequel to Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, has unfortunately flopped at the box office. Released in India on October 2, followed by its worldwide debut on October 4, the film failed to attract significant audience interest despite being a sequel to the 2019 hit.

OTT Release Date for Joker: Folie à Deux

According to recent reports, Joker: Folie à Deux is set for a digital release on October 29, following its underwhelming box office run. While the exact platform for the OTT release has not yet been confirmed, the movie will be available for streaming less than a month after its October 4 premiere in North America.

OTT Release Date for Joker: Folie à Deux

According to recent reports, Joker: Folie à Deux is set for a digital release on October 29, following its underwhelming box office run. While the exact platform for the OTT release has not yet been confirmed, the movie will be available for streaming less than a month after its October 4 premiere in North America.

Joker 2 vs Joker India Box Office Comparison

Joker: Folie à Deux had a decent start in India, grossing just over ₹5 crore on its opening day, October 2. However, its collections dropped consistently afterward, failing to surpass ₹2 crore on any subsequent day. The film’s five-day opening weekend earned ₹10.99 crore in India, with no boost from the weekend box office.

In contrast, the original Joker (2019), which earned Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck, made ₹23 crore in India during its five-day opening weekend. Despite both films being released in the same period, their box office performances have shown a sharp difference five years apart.

How Did The Internet React?

Filed under

hollywood Joaquin Phoenix joker 2 Lady Gaga Trending news
Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

