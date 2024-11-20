Home
Thursday, November 21, 2024
South India’s THIS Village Sees Snowfall, Know Here

This village, located more than 1,000 metres above sea level, is the only place in South India where temperatures can fall below freezing.

South India’s THIS Village Sees Snowfall, Know Here

Winters have arrived in India! Everyone must be planning to visit the northern cities including Gulmarg, Manali, and Nainital, to experience the first snowfall of the season! Hold on, You can get the snowfall experience in South India too.

Yes, while it may shock everyone, but, a small village in South India, Lambasingi, has been gaining attention for offering a winter experience that’s rare in the region. It is located in the Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh, Lambasingi is often referred to as the “Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh” for its chilly weather and misty landscapes.

Lambasingi, located at an elevation of more than 1,000 metres above sea level, is the only place in South India where temperatures can fall below freezing. During the winter months of December and January, the temperature can drop to as low as -2°C, leaving frost-covered plant and ground. Although it does not receive regular snowfall, the frost provides a stunning, snow-like scene that draws visitors from all over the country.

Lambasingi is known for its thick fog, which blankets the village almost year-round. In winter, the fog becomes particularly dense, reducing visibility in the mornings and giving the area a dreamy, surreal ambiance. The cool microclimate, combined with surrounding forests and serene vistas, makes Lambasingi a unique destination in an otherwise tropical region.

Apart from its cold weather, Lambasingi boasts natural attractions like the Kothapalli Waterfalls, a stunning cascade over rocky terrain that’s a popular picnic spot. Visitors can also enjoy the vibrant fields of yellow and black Susan flowers on the way to the village, especially at sunset.

For those planning a visit, the best time to experience Lambasingi’s frost-covered charm is between November and January. The village is accessible via Visakhapatnam, with the nearest airport located 115 km away. Alternatively, visitors can take a train to Anakapalle, 72 km from Lambasingi.

While it may not rival the snow-laden valleys of Kashmir, Lambasingi offers a rare taste of winter in South India, making it a must-visit destination!

ALSO READ: India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

 

Lambasingi Snowfall snowfall south india winter
