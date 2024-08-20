Sudha Murthy Reacts To Backlash Over Her ‘Karnavati-Humayun’ Video On Raksha Bandhan

Following the backlash, attracted over the recent video on raksha bandhan, philanthropist & author Sudha Murthy recently cleared her stance regarding the matter.

Taking to X, she said ‘The story I shared on Raksha Bandhan is just one of many tales associated with the festival and certainly not its origin. As I have said in the video clip, this was already a custom of the land. My intention was to highlight one of the many stories I learnt about when growing up, about the beautiful symbolism behind Raksha Bandhan.’

Further, she also emphasised, that Raksha Bandhan is an older tradition, which transcends time & culture of our country.

The story I shared on Raksha Bandhan is just one of many tales associated with the festival and certainly not its origin. As I have said in the video clip, this was already a custom of the land. My intention was to highlight one of the many stories I learnt about when growing up,… — Smt. Sudha Murty (@SmtSudhaMurty) August 19, 2024

Reaction Of Murthy’s Stand

But, despite Murty’s attempt to clarify the situation, some social media users continued to criticize her, while others voiced their support.

What Was the Controversy?

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha MP shared a post on X on the significance behind the festival Raksha Bandhan.

In her video, she said “Raksha Bandhan has a rich history. When Rani Karnavati was in danger, she sent a thread to King Humayun as a symbol of sibling-hood, asking for his help. This is where the tradition of the thread began, and it continues to this day.”

Later, sudha murty’s video generated a lot of backlash from people.

Raksha Bandhan has a rich history. When Rani Karnavati was in danger, she sent a thread to King Humayun as a symbol of sibling-hood, asking for his help. This is where the tradition of the thread began and it continues to this day. pic.twitter.com/p98lwCZ6Pp — Smt. Sudha Murty (@SmtSudhaMurty) August 19, 2024

