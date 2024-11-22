‘Swiggy Instamart Ruined Me,’ Says A Delhi Resident After Condom Delivery At Office Left Him Embarrassed

Manan’s post, complete with a picture of the pink see-through bag containing the condoms, quickly gained traction on Reddit. It garnered over 8,700 upvotes and sparked numerous comments.

A Delhi resident faced an awkward situation after ordering condoms via Swiggy Instamart. Planning to catch a bus to Nainital later that evening, he opted for the convenience of having the package delivered to his office reception.

However, his expectations of discreet packaging were dashed when the condoms arrived in a transparent plastic bag, leaving him visibly embarrassed.

“Swiggy Instamart Ruined Me!”

The incident was recounted by Reddit user Manan Singh in the platform’s Delhi community. “Buying condoms isn’t a big deal, but I usually order them from Blinkit because they send them in a discreet brown package. This time, I decided to try Swiggy Instamart, assuming they’d follow similar packaging norms,” he explained.

Manan had requested the delivery executive to leave the package at the reception desk. “Like an idiot, I told them to drop it off at the office reception desk,” he lamented.

To his dismay, the see-through bag, which prominently displayed the contents, was left in full view of the receptionist. “Now, the entire office probably thinks I do seggs at work!” he added, expressing his embarrassment.

Viral Reaction on Reddit

Manan’s post, complete with a picture of the pink see-through bag containing the condoms, quickly gained traction on Reddit. It garnered over 8,700 upvotes and sparked numerous comments. Many users shared their thoughts and similar experiences, offering a mix of humor and empathy for his predicament.

The incident highlights the importance of discretion in certain deliveries, particularly for sensitive products. While Manan admitted to making an assumption about Swiggy Instamart’s packaging, the experience serves as a reminder for service providers to consider their customers’ privacy preferences.