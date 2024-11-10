This Region Is Becoming The Ganja Capital Of India

Enforcement authorities said dry cannabis has been the top drug smuggled to other states from vizag city. Ganja tops the list among narcotics seized in the city.

In a shocking revelation, Visakhapatnam police have uncovered an illicit cannabis cultivation operation right in the heart of the city. The discovery, made behind the King George Hospital women’s hostel, has sent shockwaves through the local community. Authorities revealed that smugglers have been growing ganja (cannabis) in the area for the past year and a half, unbeknownst to the public.

According to the police, the cannabis plants were sourced from the Agency areas, known for being remote and often associated with illicit activities. In a surprising twist, law enforcement officials also mentioned that a minor is believed to be involved in the illegal operation, although further details about their role remain unclear.

During a raid, police seized approximately two kilograms of ganja from the cultivation site. Authorities are now continuing their investigation to identify the full extent of the operation and those responsible for the illicit cannabis farm. The discovery highlights growing concerns about drug-related activities in the city, particularly in residential and public areas, once thought to be safe from such illegal activities.