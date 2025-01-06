Travel Influencer Sharanya Iyer Breaks Down How She Spent Rs 50 Lakh In 2024, Going Viral On Instagram

Sharanya Iyer’s viral Instagram reel has revealed how she spent Rs 50 lakh in 2024, with most of the amount going towards international travel. (Read more below)

Sharanya Iyer, a popular travel influencer, has gone viral on Instagram for her candid video breaking down her major expenses in 2024. In the reel, she shared how she spent Rs 50 lakh over the year, with a significant portion of that amount allocated to her global travels.

In her video, Sharanya revealed her substantial travel expenses, which included spending Rs 5 lakh on flights alone. Her trips included Rs 3 lakh for a visit to Greenland, Rs 2.5 lakh for three trips to Iceland, Rs 1 lakh for a combined visit to Thailand and Laos, Rs 1.5 lakh for a trip to Madeira, and Rs 8 lakh for a memorable family trip to South Africa. Additionally, she spent around Rs 60,000 on her European summer getaway, mentioning that she won Rs 40,000 at a casino during the trip, which slightly reduced the overall cost.

Beyond her travel expenses, Sharanya disclosed spending Rs 22 lakh on purchasing a new car and Rs 5 lakh on medical expenses not covered by insurance. She clarified that these figures did not account for her daily expenses or food and beverage costs. In her post’s caption, Sharanya reflected on her shift from being a cautious spender to embracing the joy of indulging in experiences and treating herself with guidance from family and friends.

The video quickly garnered attention, with many praising Sharanya’s approach to spending, especially in a year marked by challenges. Fans and fellow influencers appreciated her transparency and were curious about how she managed to afford such expenses. While some initially assumed her trips were sponsored, Sharanya clarified that she funds much of her travel herself.

The video sparked a variety of reactions from her followers. Some applauded her as a “soul investor,” while others expressed awe at her lifestyle. A few comments humorously contrasted her spending with the typical concerns of finance influencers. The discussions in the comments reflected the ongoing trend of influencer lifestyles becoming more relatable and transparent to their audiences.

As Sharanya gears up for 2025, she’s already looking forward to more adventures. She encouraged her followers to set travel goals for the upcoming year, also offering tips on how to find cheaper flights to help make their travel dreams come true.

