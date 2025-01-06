Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Travel Influencer Sharanya Iyer Breaks Down How She Spent Rs 50 Lakh In 2024, Going Viral On Instagram

Sharanya Iyer’s viral Instagram reel has revealed how she spent Rs 50 lakh in 2024, with most of the amount going towards international travel. (Read more below)

Travel Influencer Sharanya Iyer Breaks Down How She Spent Rs 50 Lakh In 2024, Going Viral On Instagram

Sharanya Iyer, a popular travel influencer, has gone viral on Instagram for her candid video breaking down her major expenses in 2024. In the reel, she shared how she spent Rs 50 lakh over the year, with a significant portion of that amount allocated to her global travels.

In her video, Sharanya revealed her substantial travel expenses, which included spending Rs 5 lakh on flights alone. Her trips included Rs 3 lakh for a visit to Greenland, Rs 2.5 lakh for three trips to Iceland, Rs 1 lakh for a combined visit to Thailand and Laos, Rs 1.5 lakh for a trip to Madeira, and Rs 8 lakh for a memorable family trip to South Africa. Additionally, she spent around Rs 60,000 on her European summer getaway, mentioning that she won Rs 40,000 at a casino during the trip, which slightly reduced the overall cost.

Beyond her travel expenses, Sharanya disclosed spending Rs 22 lakh on purchasing a new car and Rs 5 lakh on medical expenses not covered by insurance. She clarified that these figures did not account for her daily expenses or food and beverage costs. In her post’s caption, Sharanya reflected on her shift from being a cautious spender to embracing the joy of indulging in experiences and treating herself with guidance from family and friends.

The video quickly garnered attention, with many praising Sharanya’s approach to spending, especially in a year marked by challenges. Fans and fellow influencers appreciated her transparency and were curious about how she managed to afford such expenses. While some initially assumed her trips were sponsored, Sharanya clarified that she funds much of her travel herself.

The video sparked a variety of reactions from her followers. Some applauded her as a “soul investor,” while others expressed awe at her lifestyle. A few comments humorously contrasted her spending with the typical concerns of finance influencers. The discussions in the comments reflected the ongoing trend of influencer lifestyles becoming more relatable and transparent to their audiences.

As Sharanya gears up for 2025, she’s already looking forward to more adventures. She encouraged her followers to set travel goals for the upcoming year, also offering tips on how to find cheaper flights to help make their travel dreams come true.

ALSO READ: Get Set And Travel!, From Packing to Airport Here Are The Hacks You Need To Know

Filed under

Sharanya Iyer travel influencer Travel Tips

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Donald Trump Appeals Hush Money Case Conviction, Seeks Delay In Sentencing

Donald Trump Appeals Hush Money Case Conviction, Seeks Delay In Sentencing

Elon Musk Reacts To Justin Trudeau’s Resignation: ‘2025 Is Looking Good’ As Global Political Shifts Unfold

Elon Musk Reacts To Justin Trudeau’s Resignation: ‘2025 Is Looking Good’ As Global Political Shifts...

Justin Trudeau Announces Resignation: What It Means For Canada-India Relations?

Justin Trudeau Announces Resignation: What It Means For Canada-India Relations?

Trudeau Resigns: Could Pierre Poilievre Be Canada’s Next Prime Minister? Who Is Pierre Poilievre?

Trudeau Resigns: Could Pierre Poilievre Be Canada’s Next Prime Minister? Who Is Pierre Poilievre?

Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Now Officially Engaged: What Are Their Wedding Plans?

Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Now Officially Engaged: What Are Their Wedding Plans?

Entertainment

Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Now Officially Engaged: What Are Their Wedding Plans?

Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Now Officially Engaged: What Are Their Wedding Plans?

Ajith Kumar Returns To The Big Screen: Good Bad Ugly Release Date Announced!

Ajith Kumar Returns To The Big Screen: Good Bad Ugly Release Date Announced!

A Sneek Peak Into Triptii Dimri’s Whimsical Beginning To 2025 In Finland

A Sneek Peak Into Triptii Dimri’s Whimsical Beginning To 2025 In Finland

South Korean Box Office: ‘Harbin’ Maintains Lead While ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Climbs Rankings

South Korean Box Office: ‘Harbin’ Maintains Lead While ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Climbs Rankings

Paatal Lok 2 Trailer Released: Jaideep Ahlawat Returns As Hathi Ram Chaudhary

Paatal Lok 2 Trailer Released: Jaideep Ahlawat Returns As Hathi Ram Chaudhary

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox