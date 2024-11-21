Home
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
VIRAL: This Mumbai Billionaire With A Family Net Worth Of ₹7,13,000 Crore Stepped Out In A ₹5,500 T-Shirt To Vote

VIRAL: This Mumbai Billionaire With A Family Net Worth Of ₹7,13,000 Crore Stepped Out In A ₹5,500 T-Shirt To Vote

As voting commenced for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, prominent residents of Mumbai, including celebrities, politicians, and industrialists, headed to polling booths. Among them was billionaire Niraj Bajaj, the chairman of Bajaj Auto, whose family wealth is estimated at ₹7,12,700 crore.

Niraj Bajaj arrived at the polling station with his wife, Minal Bajaj. The couple posed for photographs outside the booth, proudly displaying their inked fingers. The industrialist opted for a casual look, donning a ₹5,500 Under Armour polo T-shirt, while Minal Bajaj wore a black shirt paired with khaki pants.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A Legacy of Business and Sports

Niraj Bajaj, a Harvard Business School alumnus, is a key figure in the Bajaj family, known for its influence in the automotive and financial sectors through Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finserv. He currently serves as the chairman of Bajaj Auto and vice chairman of Bajaj Holdings and Investment. Additionally, he manages Mukand, a steel company, as its managing director.

Bajaj took on these responsibilities following the passing of his cousin, Rahul Bajaj, in February 2022 at the age of 83.

Sporting Achievements

Apart from his business acumen, Bajaj has an illustrious sports career. He represented India in table tennis from 1970 to 1977, serving as the team captain and achieving the title of All-India Table Tennis Champion three times. He was ranked India’s No. 1 player four times during his career.

For his contributions to sports, Bajaj has been honored with several prestigious awards, including:

The Arjuna Award, India’s highest sporting honor.

The Shiv Chhatrapati Award, Maharashtra’s top sports accolade.

The Maharashtra Gaurav Puraskar.

Minal Bajaj’s Philanthropic Work

Minal Bajaj, Niraj’s wife, leads the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation (JBF), an organization established in 1926 to honor the legacy of Jamnalal Bajaj, the founder of the Bajaj Group. She has been serving as the Honorary Director of the foundation since 2009, spearheading its initiatives in philanthropy and social welfare.

This election season, the Bajaj family continues to make its mark, both in civic participation and through its broader contributions to business, sports, and society.

ALSO READ: VIRAL: People In This Country Can Now Confess Their Sins To AI Jesus, This is HOW It Works

Filed under

Election News latest viral news maharashtra nirmal bajaj Trending news
