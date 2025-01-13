Viral Video: Bride’s Mother Takes A Bold Step, Cancels Wedding After Drunk Groom Throws ‘Aarti Ki Thaali’ On Ground

The tipping point occurred when the groom, under the influence of alcohol, threw an aarti ki thali to the ground, prompting the bride’s family to cancel the wedding entirely.

In a bold and widely praised decision, a bride’s mother in Bengaluru canceled her daughter’s wedding after the groom and his friends arrived intoxicated and caused a disturbance during the rituals.

Wedding Disrupted by Drunken Behavior

The incident unfolded when the groom, accompanied by his inebriated friends, reached the wedding venue. Their disruptive behavior escalated, leading the bride’s family to take decisive action.

Footage circulating on social media shows the bride’s mother firmly asking the groom and his family to leave. With folded hands, she politely but resolutely requested the wedding party to retreat. She was heard saying, “If this is the behavior now, what will happen to our daughter’s future?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News For India (@news.for.india)

Final Straw: Disrespect During Rituals

The tipping point occurred when the groom, under the influence of alcohol, threw an aarti ki thali to the ground, prompting the bride’s family to cancel the wedding entirely.

The video of the incident has garnered widespread attention and admiration online. Viewers commended the mother for prioritizing her daughter’s well-being and taking a stand against unacceptable behavior. Many praised her courage and quick decision-making in a challenging situation.

This incident has sparked conversations about respect and responsibility in relationships, resonating with many on social media.