Viral Video Shows Bull Causes Chaos Climbing Police Outpost Roof in UP’s Rae Bareli

In a bizarre incident in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, a bull climbed onto the roof of a police outpost, causing widespread panic and amusement. The unusual event quickly went viral as visuals of the bull on the roof circulated on social media.

The incident occurred at the police outpost in Suchi, under Salon Police Station. The bull rested on the roof for several hours, as captured in both photos and videos. Initially, the police were unaware of the bull’s presence until locals gathered around the outpost to witness the spectacle.

Upon discovering the bull, police officers attempted to rescue it by approaching it with batons. Startled, the bull jumped from the roof, landing on the tin shed of the nearby house belonging to Gram Pradhan Jamurwa Buzurg. The fall resulted in severe injuries to the bull.

Mystery Remains

How the bull managed to get onto the roof remains unclear. The incident has left both the police and the local community puzzled. This unusual event has added to the collection of quirky incidents making rounds on social media, highlighting the unpredictable nature of life in Rae Bareli.

