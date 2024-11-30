Watch: An Indian-Origin Man Becomes ‘Crorepati’ Overnight After Winning Lottery By Buying Jewellery For Wife

Chithambaram, a project engineer who has been staying and working in Singapore for 21 years, spent SGD 6,000 (approximately Rs 3.7 lakh) on gold chains for his wife when he visited Mustafa Jewellery's Little India store.

An Indian-origin man in Singapore turned into an overnight ‘crorepati’ (millionaire) after he won a grand prize of USD 1 million (roughly Rs 8.45 crore) on November 24, 2024. He won this lottery when he purchased gold jewelry for his wife three months ago at Mustafa Jewellery, a store that hosts an annual lucky draw contest.

The lucky draw took place on November 24 as part of the Million Dollar Event. Customers had to spend at least SGD 250 (about Rs 15,786) at the store to be eligible for the draw. Chithambaram, a project engineer who has been staying and working in Singapore for 21 years, spent SGD 6,000 (approximately Rs 3.7 lakh) on gold chains for his wife when he visited Mustafa Jewellery’s Little India store.

To make the moment even more spectacular, Mustafa Jewellery publicized the news of the lucky winner on social media. “What an unforgettable day at Mustafa Jewellery’s Million Dollar Event! On 24th November, we witnessed history being made as the grand winner of USD 1,000,000 was revealed amidst cheers and excitement!” the post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mustafa Jewellery Singapore (@mustafajewellerysg)

Speaking on his win, Chithambaram said, “Today is also my father’s fourth death anniversary. It’s a blessing.” He was happy and felt grateful for the win as he planned to donate part of the prize money to the community.

Chithambaram’s lottery-winning story has reached international news as well. The Singapore High Commission in India posted a congratulatory note on X. “Congratulations to Mr. Balasubramanian for winning the US$ 1 million (8.5 crore rupees) lucky draw while shopping at the iconic Mustafa Center @mustafacentresg in Singapore. Crorepati dreams do come true in SG,” read the message.

The prize is not just for the mega winner but also for other customers who are fortunate enough to win another prize, with USD 5,000 awarded to the lucky winners through monthly draws.

Chithambaram’s success has also been noted, as has the manner in which the luck occurred. Aside from the joy of winning, it happened to be his father’s fourth death anniversary, which made the experience much more emotionally fulfilling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mustafa Jewellery Singapore (@mustafajewellerysg)

A seemingly minor decision, such as purchasing a piece of jewelry for his beloved, could turn out to be a huge blessing. For Chithambaram, listening to his wife and making the purchase at Mustafa Jewellery paid off in a memorable way. His experience is comparable to other stories of fortune, such as a guy in Malaysia who won a large lottery win after listening to his wife’s advice to purchase a different ticket.

Chithambaram’s life has been significantly impacted, with plans to share the good news with his mother and donate a portion of his wins to the community.

ALSO READ: Bhaiyya Please Send Round Cut Onions, Bahut Costly Hai’, Viral Man’s Appeal To Swiggy