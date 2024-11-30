‘Bhaiyya Please Send Round Cut Onions, Bahut Costly Hai’, Viral Man’s Appeal To Swiggy

The man, attempting to offset the rising cost of onions, asked the restaurant to include extra sliced onions with his order, leading to widespread amusement and a creative marketing move.

A humorous request for free onions by a Delhi man, placed through food delivery app Swiggy, quickly gained traction online and prompted a unique response from Swiggy Instamart. The man, attempting to offset the rising cost of onions, asked the restaurant to include extra sliced onions with his order, leading to widespread amusement and a creative marketing move.

The incident came to light when the man’s flatmate posted a screenshot of the order request on Reddit. In the screenshot, the man pleaded with the restaurant, saying:

“Bhaiyya please send round cut onions. Bhaiyya, please. Onions bahut costly hai, I can’t buy. Please send onions bhaiyya thoda.”

The light-hearted appeal struck a chord with netizens, leading to humorous comments and wide sharing on social media platforms.

The viral post caught the attention of Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan Addepalli, who shared it on X (formerly Twitter). In response, Swiggy Instamart announced a limited-time flash sale on onions in the Delhi-NCR region. The promotional offer allowed users to purchase onions at just ₹39 per kilogram between 7 AM and 8 PM.

This witty and timely move garnered further attention, blending humor with a strategic marketing campaign to address a relatable issue for customers in a fun way.

The incident sparked a wave of reactions online, with users commenting on the clever marketing response and jokingly asking whether the man received the onions he requested. The light-hearted exchange not only entertained the online community but also highlighted the rising prices of essential vegetables like onions, a recurring issue in India.

A Marketing Win

Swiggy’s creative reaction turned a viral post into a marketing opportunity, showcasing the brand’s ability to engage with customers in innovative and relatable ways. This interaction not only boosted customer goodwill but also spotlighted Swiggy Instamart’s responsiveness to trending topics.

