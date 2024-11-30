Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

After Two Years Of Stomach Cancer Surgery, Scissors Found In Woman’s Stomach

The woman, identified as Kamala, had undergone a surgical procedure for stomach cancer at Kamala Raja Hospital in Gwalior on February 20, 2022.

After Two Years Of Stomach Cancer Surgery, Scissors Found In Woman’s Stomach

In a shocking case of medical negligence, surgical scissors were discovered inside the abdomen of a woman from Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh, two years after a surgery at a government hospital in Gwalior. The startling revelation came during a recent CT scan, which the patient underwent due to persistent abdominal pain.

The woman, identified as Kamala, had undergone a surgical procedure for stomach cancer at Kamala Raja Hospital in Gwalior on February 20, 2022. However, during the operation, medical staff accidentally left a pair of scissors inside her abdomen. For two years, the woman experienced no symptoms, but recently began suffering from severe abdominal pain. When medication failed to alleviate her condition, a CT scan at Bhind District Hospital confirmed the presence of the scissors.

Scissors In Stomach Could Have Caused Life-Threatening Complications

The incident has left both the patient’s family and medical professionals stunned. CT scan in-charge Satish Sharma, who conducted the scan, verified the findings. Kamala’s family expressed outrage, declaring their intention to take legal action against the responsible doctor for endangering her life through negligence.

Medical experts indicated that the scissors could have caused life-threatening complications if left undetected. Kamala’s case highlights the critical need for stricter accountability and protocols to prevent such gross errors.

Legal and Medical Implications

The victim and her family are preparing to file a case against the hospital and the doctor involved. This incident underscores the importance of post-operative protocols to ensure patient safety, as well as the need for stringent oversight to prevent similar lapses in the future.

Such cases of negligence not only jeopardize patient lives but also erode trust in public healthcare systems. Authorities are being urged to investigate thoroughly and hold the negligent parties accountable.

Also Read: Did You Know, Kaal Bhairav Was Relieved From His Sin In Kaashi And Then Became It Protector Of Kaashi

 

Filed under

Gwalior madhya pradesh Scissors Found In Woman's Stomach

Advertisement

Also Read

ADOR ‘Mistreated’ New Jeans? Here’s WHAT Kpop Girl Group Says Amid Split From Agency

ADOR ‘Mistreated’ New Jeans? Here’s WHAT Kpop Girl Group Says Amid Split From Agency

‘Bhaiyya Please Send Round Cut Onions, Bahut Costly Hai’, Viral Man’s Appeal To Swiggy

‘Bhaiyya Please Send Round Cut Onions, Bahut Costly Hai’, Viral Man’s Appeal To Swiggy

Google Maps To Roll Out ‘Lane Guidance’ Feature For Enhanced Navigation

Google Maps To Roll Out ‘Lane Guidance’ Feature For Enhanced Navigation

‘Will Not Admit Bangladeshi Patients,’ Kolkata Hospital Protests Against ‘Anti-Hindu’ Atrocities In Bangladesh

‘Will Not Admit Bangladeshi Patients,’ Kolkata Hospital Protests Against ‘Anti-Hindu’ Atrocities In Bangladesh

Sri Lanka Suffers Highest Deflation Since 1961 Amid Recovering Financial Crisis

Sri Lanka Suffers Highest Deflation Since 1961 Amid Recovering Financial Crisis

Entertainment

ADOR ‘Mistreated’ New Jeans? Here’s WHAT Kpop Girl Group Says Amid Split From Agency

ADOR ‘Mistreated’ New Jeans? Here’s WHAT Kpop Girl Group Says Amid Split From Agency

‘Don’t Drag My Wife’s Name…’: Raj Kundra First Statement After ED Raid

‘Don’t Drag My Wife’s Name…’: Raj Kundra First Statement After ED Raid

Former My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar Dies at 44

Former My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar Dies at 44

Video: Dua Lipa Spotted With Beau Callum Turner In Mumbai Ahead Of India Concert

Video: Dua Lipa Spotted With Beau Callum Turner In Mumbai Ahead Of India Concert

‘It’s Time For Everyone Else To Join In,’ Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo On Debate Of Audience Singalongs

‘It’s Time For Everyone Else To Join In,’ Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo On Debate Of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox