In a shocking case of medical negligence, surgical scissors were discovered inside the abdomen of a woman from Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh, two years after a surgery at a government hospital in Gwalior. The startling revelation came during a recent CT scan, which the patient underwent due to persistent abdominal pain.

The woman, identified as Kamala, had undergone a surgical procedure for stomach cancer at Kamala Raja Hospital in Gwalior on February 20, 2022. However, during the operation, medical staff accidentally left a pair of scissors inside her abdomen. For two years, the woman experienced no symptoms, but recently began suffering from severe abdominal pain. When medication failed to alleviate her condition, a CT scan at Bhind District Hospital confirmed the presence of the scissors.

Scissors In Stomach Could Have Caused Life-Threatening Complications

The incident has left both the patient’s family and medical professionals stunned. CT scan in-charge Satish Sharma, who conducted the scan, verified the findings. Kamala’s family expressed outrage, declaring their intention to take legal action against the responsible doctor for endangering her life through negligence.

Medical experts indicated that the scissors could have caused life-threatening complications if left undetected. Kamala’s case highlights the critical need for stricter accountability and protocols to prevent such gross errors.

Legal and Medical Implications

The victim and her family are preparing to file a case against the hospital and the doctor involved. This incident underscores the importance of post-operative protocols to ensure patient safety, as well as the need for stringent oversight to prevent similar lapses in the future.

Such cases of negligence not only jeopardize patient lives but also erode trust in public healthcare systems. Authorities are being urged to investigate thoroughly and hold the negligent parties accountable.

