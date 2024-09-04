The Chennai to Mumbai flight saw a special request from a passenger for announcements in Hindi, which Krishnan graciously fulfilled, despite it being a challenge for him.

In a heartwarming and humorous moment, Pradeep Krishnan, a pilot for IndiGo, has won over social media with his attempt to make an in-flight announcement in Hindi. The Chennai to Mumbai flight saw a special request from a passenger for announcements in Hindi, which Krishnan graciously fulfilled, despite it being a challenge for him.

In a viral Instagram reel, Krishnan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, addressed passengers in Hindi, saying: “Namaskar, mera naam Pradeep Krishnan hai. Mera first officer ka naam Bala hai. Hamara lead ka naam Priyanka hai. Hum aaj Chennai se Mumbai jaayenge, 35,000 mein udayenge, pura distance 1,500 kms hai, pura time one hour ek ghante thirty minutes hai, jaane ke time turbulence hoga, hum seat belt daalenge, main bhi daalenge. Dhanyawad” (“Hello, my name is Pradeep Krishnan, and my first officer is Bala. Our lead is Priyanka. We will be flying from Chennai to Mumbai at 35,000 feet, covering a distance of 1,500 kms in one hour and thirty minutes. There might be turbulence, so please wear your seat belts, and I will wear mine too. Thank you”).

Krishnan humorously captioned the video, “A very sweet passenger asked me to make an announcement in Hindi. indha vechuko!!!!! i genuinely tried.” The clip has garnered over a million views on Instagram, with users praising the pilot’s effort and playfully commenting on his Hindi skills.

Comments on the video have been a mix of admiration and amusement. One user wrote, “Bro trying to prove that he’s a south Indian whenever he gets a chance.” Another added, “You should have taken a video of the passenger’s expression… Missed it… I wish I was on this flight.”

Actor-entrepreneur Parul Gulati also joined in, saying, “He had me at ‘udaayenge’,” highlighting the charm of Krishnan’s effort. The video has brought a smile to many faces and showcased the pilot’s willingness to connect with passengers in a fun and personal way.

