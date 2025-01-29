Watch, Russian Children Recreates Bollywood Classic Dance ‘Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche’

A group of Russian children has taken social media by storm with their delightful recreation of the Bollywood classic Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche. Their charming performance has left fans grinning and nostalgic.

The viral video, originally shared on Instagram by Gulnoza Abdullazhanova, showcases the young performers flawlessly syncing their moves to the iconic song. Dressed as legendary actors Mumtaz and Shammi Kapoor, the children have captured the essence of the original with remarkable accuracy.

The little girl, draped in a saree resembling Mumtaz’s signature look, exudes elegance, while the boy playing Shammi Kapoor embodies the actor’s infectious energy and charisma. Their expressions, coordinated movements, and attention to detail have won over audiences.

Social media users are in awe, with many admitting they have watched the clip on repeat. “That little girl absolutely nailed it,” one user commented, while another wrote, “The boy is living his Shammi Kapoor moment!”

Originally featured in the 1968 film Brahmachari, Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche remains a timeless favorite. The song, sung by Mohammed Rafi and Suman Kalyanpur, with music by Shankar-Jaikishan and lyrics by Shailendra, continues to captivate listeners across generations.

With such heartwarming performances gaining global attention, it’s clear that Bollywood’s golden era still holds a special place in hearts worldwide.

