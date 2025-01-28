Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

Kiran Rao’s directorial venture Laapataa Ladies has continued to garner praise since its release and has now achieved a significant milestone by being shortlisted for the prestigious Japan Academy Film Prize 2024.

Running successfully in theaters for an impressive 115 days, the film has been recognized in the Best International Film category. The winner will be announced during the awards ceremony on March 14.

Joining Laapataa Ladies in this competitive category are other notable films such as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, and Alex Garland’s Civil War.

Produced by Jio Studios, the film has been directed by Kiran Rao and co-produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The script, penned by Biplab Goswami, brings to life a unique narrative that has captivated audiences and critics alike.

Kiran Rao, who made her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat in 2011, returned to filmmaking with Laapataa Ladies. Rao, who started her journey in the industry as an assistant director on Aamir Khan’s Lagaan (2001), showcased her distinctive storytelling style in her latest project.

The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Ravi Kishan, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Chhaya Kadam, who delivered standout performances in this heartfelt drama.

