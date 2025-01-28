Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Reese Witherspoon Shares How Her Role In Legally Blonde Influenced Her Perspective

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, she recalled the unexpected turn of events when she was selected for jury duty, several years after the movie's release.

Reese Witherspoon Shares How Her Role In Legally Blonde Influenced Her Perspective


Reese Witherspoon recently shared a memorable experience of serving on a jury, reflecting on how her role in Legally Blonde influenced her perspective. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, she recalled the unexpected turn of events when she was selected for jury duty, several years after the movie’s release.

Witherspoon admitted she had little enthusiasm for the civic duty, especially when she was summoned to serve in Beverly Hills. “I thought, ‘There’s no way they’ll pick me,’” she said. However, much to her surprise, she was selected for a lengthy two-week trial involving a dog bite case.

Fellow guest Will Ferrell playfully commented on the duration, suggesting it seemed longer, to which Witherspoon responded humorously, “Okay, Ferrell.” She continued describing the trial, explaining how she became deeply invested in the case despite the unusual circumstances. At the end of the trial, she was unexpectedly chosen to be the jury foreman, despite having no formal legal training. “I definitely didn’t go to law school. I didn’t even finish college,” she laughed, acknowledging her role felt surreal.

She also pointed out how her Legally Blonde role as a lawyer seemed to play into the situation, as she was appointed foreman solely due to her perceived competence, a stark reminder that many people involved in legal matters may lack a deeper understanding of the law.

In closing, Witherspoon emphasized the importance of participating in jury duty, encouraging others to take it seriously. “Some serious stuff happens in there,” she noted.

This humorous yet insightful moment echoed her Legally Blonde character’s journey, where despite initial doubts about her legal abilities, she ultimately succeeded, challenging stereotypes along the way.

Also Read: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Are Heading To Court On This Date But Will It Be Televised Like Johnny Depp’s Case?

Filed under

Legally Blonde Reese Witherspoon

