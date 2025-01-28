Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Are Heading To Court On This Date But Will It Be Televised Like Johnny Depp’s Case?

Attorney Gregory Doll, who is not directly involved in the case, has stated that it is highly unlikely the trial will be televised due to federal court rules prohibiting cameras in the courtroom.

Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Are Heading To Court On This Date But Will It Be Televised Like Johnny Depp’s Case?


Legal experts are weighing in on the escalating legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, stemming from allegations of misconduct on the set of It Ends With Us. The case, which involves lawsuits and counterclaims, has gained significant media attention, with questions arising about whether the trial will be televised.

Lively, 37, filed a formal complaint with California’s Civil Rights Department, accusing Baldoni, 41, her co-star and the film’s director, of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her. In response, Baldoni launched a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The New York Times for publishing Lively’s allegations.

The situation intensified as Lively pursued a lawsuit against Baldoni, his colleagues at Wayfarer Studios, and his publicists. Baldoni countered by suing Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane, accusing them of plotting a smear campaign to gain control of the film.

A pretrial hearing has been rescheduled to February 3, with the trial for Lively v. Wayfarer Studios et al. slated to begin on March 9, 2026, according to People.

Slim Chances of Televised Proceedings

Attorney Gregory Doll, who is not directly involved in the case, has stated that it is highly unlikely the trial will be televised due to federal court rules prohibiting cameras in the courtroom.

“By filing in federal court, they effectively ruled out the possibility of public broadcasts,” Doll explained, referencing strict guidelines outlined by the Judicial Conference of the United States.

While federal courts have experimented with limited pilot programs allowing cameras, such cases remain rare.

Possibility of Settlement

Doll predicts the case will likely settle before reaching trial, noting that over 92% of civil cases resolve outside of court.

However, he acknowledged that the strong emotions and high stakes involved could lead both parties to proceed with litigation. Comparing the case to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s 2022 defamation trial, he described it as “an exception” to the norm.

“It’s a nasty dispute that could get even nastier,” Doll added, emphasizing the emotional and financial toll such cases impose.

Behind-the-Scenes Tensions

Additional details have emerged about tensions between Lively and Baldoni during the filming of It Ends With Us. One incident involved creative disagreements over a rooftop scene, with Lively’s revisions earning praise from Reynolds and Taylor Swift but receiving mixed feedback from Baldoni.

Leaked text messages from April 2023 reveal Lively expressing frustration over not being fully acknowledged, writing, “I’m not always good at ensuring I’m seen or utilized for fear of threatening egos.” In a voicemail, Baldoni apologized for his lukewarm response, admitting, “I fell short.”

The legal battle remains contentious, with both sides preparing for trial. Whether the case will be resolved through settlement or proceed to court remains uncertain, but it has already captivated public interest due to the high-profile nature of those involved.

