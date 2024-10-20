When Is Diwali 2024: Amavasya Tithi On Oct 31 or Nov 1? Know Here

The Amavasya Tithi spans two days in 2024, October 31 and November 1, leading to some serious debate on which day to celebrate Diwali.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is just around the corner, and as usual, the excitement is building! Homes are getting decorated, sweets are being prepared, and the air is filled with anticipation.

But hold on—What’s the actual date for Diwali 2024. Is it on October 31 or November 1?

Why the Confusion?

According to the Hindu calendar (Panchang), Diwali is celebrated on Amavasya, or the new moon day, in the month of Kartik.

The Amavasya Tithi spans two days in 2024—October 31 and November 1—leading to some serious debate on which day to celebrate!

The Importance of Amavasya in Diwali

Amavasya plays a central role in Diwali, marking the night when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana. The people of Ayodhya, thrilled to welcome their king, lit up the entire city with diyas (earthen lamps), turning the dark, moonless night into a dazzling celebration. And that’s how the tradition of celebrating Diwali on Amavasya came about!

Diwali 2024: Why October 31 Is the Date

Although the Amavasya Tithi continues until the evening of November 1, astrologers, religious scholars, and Sanskrit experts agree that October 31, 2024 is the more auspicious day for Diwali celebrations. Here’s why:

The Pradosh Kaal, the most favorable time for performing the Lakshmi Puja, falls on October 31 from 5:12 PM to 7:43 PM. This is the ideal window for worship, as it encompasses both the evening hours and the entirety of the Amavasya night.

On November 1, while the Amavasya technically still exists until 6:16 PM, the Pradosh Kaal only covers a small portion of this time, making it less auspicious for the traditional rituals.

In other words, if you’re planning to celebrate big, October 31 is your Diwali night!

Lakshmi Puja Timings for October 31, 2024

To bring in wealth and prosperity, Lakshmi Puja is an absolute must! The best time to perform it on October 31 is between 5:12 PM and 6:16 PM, during the Pradosh Kaal. If you’re looking to extend the good vibes, you can also perform the Puja during the Vrishabha Kaal (from 6:00 PM to 7:59 PM).

For those who are set on celebrating on November 1, you still have a brief window for Lakshmi Puja, but it will be much shorter—from 5:36 PM to 6:16 PM—just before the Amavasya Tithi ends.

Here’s the breakdown of the other key dates during the Diwali festival:

October 29, 2024 (Dhanteras): The day to buy gold, silver, and other precious items to bring prosperity into your life.

October 31, 2024 (Choti Diwali): The day before the main festival, where smaller-scale celebrations take place.

November 2, 2024 (Govardhan Puja): A day to honor the victory of Lord Krishna, celebrated with feasts and prayers.

November 3, 2024 (Bhai Dooj): A day dedicated to the bond between brothers and sisters.

ALSO READ: Not Just ‘Banning Crackers In Diwali’, What Is Government’s Delhi Air Pollution Plan? Check Here