You are our future and hope. You have the potential to bring change to this world. Wishing a very happy Children’s Day to all our future leaders.

The birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister, is celebrated as Children’s Day on November 14. A champion of children’s education and rights, Nehru was honoured posthumously in 1964 when the government passed a resolution designating this day as Children’s Day. This act aimed to commemorate his significant contribution to the welfare of children in society.

Happy Children’s Day Wishes

Happy Children’s Day! May your day be filled with endless joy, laughter and fun.

Wishing you a day full of laughter, joy, fun and amazing memories. Happy Children’s Day.

You are our greatest treasure. Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children’s Day! May you grow up to be a person who is gentle, kind and full of love.

Every child is a unique flower, and when they are all together, the world becomes a lovely garden. Happy Children’s Day!

Teach your kids how to think instead of what to think. They will bloom in the same manner in which you implant the seeds. So be kind to the children. Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children’s Day to all the little angels who make the world a brighter place.

Happy Children’s Day Quotes

“Kids, like blooms in a garden, must be carefully nurtured since they are the nation’s future and citizens of tomorrow.” – Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Children are the world’s most important resource.” — John F. Kennedy

“Making children happy is the best way to teach them good behaviour.”

“Every child deserves to live in a world of peace, love and happiness.”

“A Kid’s smile is worth more than all the gold in the world.”

Children’s Day WhatsApp Status

Spend this special day with your little champs and promise to bring happiness and joy in their lives. Happy Children’s Day!

Childhood is all about glee and playfulness. Happy Children’s Day!

Just an hour with a kid will teach you a lifetime of happiness and innocence. Happy Children’s Day!

To our future leaders and changemakers, Happy Children’s Day!

Children are god’s precious gifts to us. Let’s make them feel loved and appreciated this Children’s Day