Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Wishing You A Day Full Of Laughter, Joy, Fun And Amazing Memories. Happy Children’s Day.

You are our future and hope. You have the potential to bring change to this world. Wishing a very happy Children’s Day to all our future leaders.

Wishing You A Day Full Of Laughter, Joy, Fun And Amazing Memories. Happy Children’s Day.

The birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister, is celebrated as Children’s Day on November 14. A champion of children’s education and rights, Nehru was honoured posthumously in 1964 when the government passed a resolution designating this day as Children’s Day. This act aimed to commemorate his significant contribution to the welfare of children in society.

Happy Children’s Day Wishes
Happy Children’s Day! May your day be filled with endless joy, laughter and fun.

Wishing you a day full of laughter, joy, fun and amazing memories. Happy Children’s Day.

You are our greatest treasure. Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children’s Day! May you grow up to be a person who is gentle, kind and full of love.

Every child is a unique flower, and when they are all together, the world becomes a lovely garden. Happy Children’s Day!

You are our future and hope. You have the potential to bring change to this world. Wishing a very happy Children’s Day to all our future leaders.

Teach your kids how to think instead of what to think. They will bloom in the same manner in which you implant the seeds. So be kind to the children. Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children’s Day to all the little angels who make the world a brighter place.

Happy Children’s Day Quotes
“Kids, like blooms in a garden, must be carefully nurtured since they are the nation’s future and citizens of tomorrow.” – Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
“Children are the world’s most important resource.” — John F. Kennedy
“Making children happy is the best way to teach them good behaviour.”
“Every child deserves to live in a world of peace, love and happiness.”
“A Kid’s smile is worth more than all the gold in the world.”

Children’s Day WhatsApp Status
Spend this special day with your little champs and promise to bring happiness and joy in their lives. Happy Children’s Day!

Childhood is all about glee and playfulness. Happy Children’s Day!

Just an hour with a kid will teach you a lifetime of happiness and innocence. Happy Children’s Day!

To our future leaders and changemakers, Happy Children’s Day!

Children are god’s precious gifts to us. Let’s make them feel loved and appreciated this Children’s Day

 

Filed under

14 TH NOVEMBER HAPPY CHILDREN'S DAY CHACHA NEHRU Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
Advertisement

Also Read

Who is Sandeep Sidhu (Sunny Toronto) – The Controversial Canadian Border Officer Linked to Khalistani Separatism

Who is Sandeep Sidhu (Sunny Toronto) – The Controversial Canadian Border Officer Linked to Khalistani...

PM Modi In Mumbai: Ahead Of Major Rally At Shivaji Park, Traffic Advisory Issued

PM Modi In Mumbai: Ahead Of Major Rally At Shivaji Park, Traffic Advisory Issued

Sunny Toronto Reinstated As Border Officer Despite Terrorism Allegations

Sunny Toronto Reinstated As Border Officer Despite Terrorism Allegations

Marco Jansen’s Record Fifty Nearly Seals Win For South Africa, But India Prevails

Marco Jansen’s Record Fifty Nearly Seals Win For South Africa, But India Prevails

TikTok Star Imsha Rehman Becomes Latest Victim of Data Breach; Star’s Video Leaks Online

TikTok Star Imsha Rehman Becomes Latest Victim of Data Breach; Star’s Video Leaks Online

Entertainment

TikTok Star Imsha Rehman Becomes Latest Victim of Data Breach; Star’s Video Leaks Online

TikTok Star Imsha Rehman Becomes Latest Victim of Data Breach; Star’s Video Leaks Online

Arjun Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Are In ‘We Hate Katrina Fan Club’?

Arjun Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Are In ‘We Hate Katrina Fan Club’?

Salman Khan’s Team Denies Ties After The Great Indian Kapil Show Faces Legal Notice For ‘Disrespecting’ Rabindranath Tagore

Salman Khan’s Team Denies Ties After The Great Indian Kapil Show Faces Legal Notice For

Mark Zuckerberg Drops NSFW ‘Get Low’ Remix in Romantic Tribute To Wife

Mark Zuckerberg Drops NSFW ‘Get Low’ Remix in Romantic Tribute To Wife

Internet Drools Over Dev Patel’s Reunion With Nicole Kidman: We Need Them In A Romcom

Internet Drools Over Dev Patel’s Reunion With Nicole Kidman: We Need Them In A Romcom

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox