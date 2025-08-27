6 Makeup Hacks That Actually Last in Humid, Rainy Weather
Rainy and humid weather can easily ruin your makeup, but with the right hacks, you can stay fresh all day. From using lightweight, waterproof products to setting sprays and blotting sheets, these tricks ensure your look survives sweat, moisture, and sudden downpours. Here are 6 makeup hacks that actually last in monsoon weather and keep you looking flawless, no matter the humidity.
Use a mattifying primer
A mattifying primer will keep oil at bay and give you a smooth base. It will also help your makeup last longer in that crazy humidity whether you're sweating or not!
Use waterproof makeup
Makeup can smudge or run down your face in the rain or if you're sweating. When you're doing your face, make sure to use a waterproof foundation, mascara, eyeliner, and brow products.
Set with powder
It's a good practice to set your makeup after you've blended in the foundation and concealer with a translucent setting powder to better ensure it stays put while staying shine free and minimizing fading.
Use a setting spray
Now that you're done, finish it off with a long lasting setting spray! When you're done with your makeup, complete the look with just a couple spritzes.
Soak up oils and sweat
Make sure you keep some blotting papers in your bag or pockets so you always have some available. The papers will absorb the excess oil and/or sweat you may have on your skin and allow you to have a refreshed shine-free look later in the day.
Avoid Cakey Layers
Instead of piling on the foundation and concealer, apply thin buildable layers. This bulky makeup is what makes you look caked and heavy. Plus it will keep going away from you more easily when it's moister out.
