IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 15 After CSK Beat KKR— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: Ten teams are currently playing in the IPL: the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Delhi Capitals (DC). Each team has a mix of experienced international players and promising domestic players, which makes the league one of the most competitive T20 tournaments in the world.

CSK Beat KKR In IPL 2026

In their IPL 2026 game on 14th April, the Chennai Super Kings beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs. Noor Ahmad took three wickets, giving CSK their second straight win and KKR their second straight loss. CSK batted first and scored 192 runs with the help of Sanju Samson’s 48 runs, Dewald Brevis’ 41 runs, and Ayush Mhatre’s quick 38 runs. KKR’s disciplined death bowling, led by Kartik Tyagi, who took two wickets, kept CSK from going over 200. KKR faltered in response, even though Ramandeep Singh (35) and Rovman Powell (31) fought back late in the game. Noor Ahmad’s three-wicket spell was the key to CSK’s win, as they controlled the middle overs and won easily.

IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK vs KKR

The tournament follows a format similar to the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League, with ten teams divided into two groups during the league stage. Each team plays the sides in its own group twice and faces teams from the other group once, ensuring all franchises meet while placing extra emphasis on group rivalries. At the end of the league phase, the top four teams advance to the playoffs. The top two teams compete in Qualifier 1 for a direct spot in the final, while the third and fourth-placed teams clash in the Eliminator, where the loser is knocked out. The winner of the Eliminator then faces the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2, with the victor securing the remaining place in the final. Standings are determined by points earned, with net run rate acting as the tiebreaker if needed. Currently, Rajasthan Royals lead the table with eight points, making a strong early impression.

Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 0 8 +0.889 2 Punjab Kings 4 3 0 1 7 +0.720 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 3 1 0 6 +1.148 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 0 4 +0.576 5 Delhi Capitals 4 2 2 0 4 +0.322 6 Gujarat Titans 4 2 2 0 4 -0.029 7 Lucknow Super Giants 4 2 2 0 4 -0.427 8 Chennai Super Kings 5 2 3 0 4 -0.846 9 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 0 2 -0.772 10 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 0 4 1 1 -1.383

Points Table Updated After CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match on April 14

IPL 2026 Points Table FAQs

Who won the CSK vs KKR match in IPL 2026?

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs in their IPL 2026 clash on April 14.

Who was the standout performer in the CSK vs KKR match?

CSK spinner Noor Ahmad starred with a three-wicket haul, playing a key role in restricting KKR’s chase.

What was CSK’s total in the match against KKR?

Chennai Super Kings posted 192/5 in 20 overs, powered by Sanju Samson (48), Dewald Brevis (41), and Ayush Mhatre (38).

How did KKR perform in the chase?

Kolkata Knight Riders fell short despite late efforts from Ramandeep Singh (35) and Rovman Powell (31), finishing well behind the target.

How does the IPL 2026 points table look after this match?

After the match, Rajasthan Royals lead the table, while CSK sit 8th with 4 points. KKR remain bottom at 10th place with just 1 point and no wins so far.