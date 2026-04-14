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Home > India News > PM Modi Speaks To Donald Trump On 40-Minute Call After Iran-US Peace Talks Fail In Pakistan; Here Is What They Discussed

PM Modi Speaks To Donald Trump On 40-Minute Call After Iran-US Peace Talks Fail In Pakistan; Here Is What They Discussed

PM Modi held a 40-minute phone call with Donald Trump amid global tensions, with discussions likely focused on key international issues, though details are yet to be officially shared

PM Modi and Trump hold a phone call (Image: ANI, file photo)
PM Modi and Trump hold a phone call (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: April 14, 2026 20:56:29 IST

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PM Modi Speaks To Donald Trump On 40-Minute Call After Iran-US Peace Talks Fail In Pakistan; Here Is What They Discussed

PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump spoke over the phone for approximately 40 minutes on April 14. This call was made during heightened global tensions, particularly in West Asia.

As per NDTV, the exact content of the call has not officially been revealed, but anonymous sources have indicated that it was held at a time of heightened importance in global diplomacy. The PM’s call to President Trump follows a series of recent developments concerning Iran and the ongoing instability in West Asian countries. PM Modi also told Donald Trump that, “People of India love you” during the phone call. 

PM Modi and Trump call comes amid uncertainty over Iran conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure in a call on Tuesday, Modi said in a post on X.

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The call between the two leaders lasted nearly 40 minutes, Indian media, which first reported the call, said.

“Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors,” Modi said on X.

“We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.”

PM Modi and Trump have discussed global issues in past calls

PM Modi and Donald Trump have been in contact regarding major worldwide issues as they have had successive telephone discussions about the crises that have affected their nations during the past two years.

The first significant telephonic conversation between the two leaders took place in March 2025, the focus of a similar disaster in the region (the Middle East). In that call, Prime Minister Modi urged both parties to work together to resolve the conflict peacefully and with stability while keeping the Strait of Hormuz open. Both leaders frequently discussed global economic and national security issues as well as continued cooperation between India and the United States.

Frequent communication between PM Modi and Trump over years

In addition, this was not the first instance of communication between the two countries over the last several months; however, there have been a number of conversations at least once each month throughout 2024.

Additionally, the governments of both India and the United States provided frequent updates concerning the two presidents’ regular telephone conversations, creating consistency in their relationship since there have been numerous calls during both stable and unstable times throughout the world. 

PM Modi-Trump call details awaited as focus remains on global stability

The last call was approximately 40 minutes long. This was a high-level call between PM Modi and President Trump. There is no official record yet of what exactly transpired during this call, but according to the sources, additional updates will become available in the near future.

The international impact of these calls continues to be watched closely by people all over the globe as we continue to track developments in the Middle East (and elsewhere). However, having conversations like this between leaders (like Prime Minister Modi and President Trump) is one way that world leaders are attempting to deal with the challenges humanity is facing at the moment. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: ‘Don’t Interfere’: China Issues Strong Warning To The US Over Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, Says It Has Trade And Energy Agreements With Iran   

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PM Modi Speaks To Donald Trump On 40-Minute Call After Iran-US Peace Talks Fail In Pakistan; Here Is What They Discussed
PM Modi Speaks To Donald Trump On 40-Minute Call After Iran-US Peace Talks Fail In Pakistan; Here Is What They Discussed
PM Modi Speaks To Donald Trump On 40-Minute Call After Iran-US Peace Talks Fail In Pakistan; Here Is What They Discussed
PM Modi Speaks To Donald Trump On 40-Minute Call After Iran-US Peace Talks Fail In Pakistan; Here Is What They Discussed

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