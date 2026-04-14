‘Don’t Interfere’: China Issues Strong Warning To The US Over Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, Says It Has Trade And Energy Agreements With Iran

China has issued a sharp warning to the United States over its move to enforce a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz, cautioning Washington against interfering in Beijing’s ties with Iran as tensions escalate in the region.

China Warns US Over Interference

Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun said Beijing expects its economic and energy ties with Iran to be respected. He stressed that China’s interests in the region should not be disrupted, especially as the US began enforcing the blockade on Monday evening.

The Strait of Hormuz is vital for China, supplying a significant share of its oil and liquefied natural gas needs. Any disruption to the route could directly impact Beijing’s energy security.

Beijing Pushes For Ceasefire

China has renewed its call for an immediate ceasefire, saying stability in the Gulf is in the interest of the global community. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the current disruption stems from the ongoing conflict involving Iran and urged all sides to end hostilities.

Beijing has also signalled its willingness to play a constructive role in reducing tensions in the Middle East, where it has been steadily expanding its influence.

US Blockade Deepens Global Tensions

The standoff intensified after US President Donald Trump announced that American forces would block maritime access to Iranian ports following failed talks with Tehran. The move, enforced by the US Central Command, targets vessels linked to Iranian ports while allowing limited neutral transit.

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