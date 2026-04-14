LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ambedkar jayanti quotes domestic violence Happy tamil puthandu 2026 greetings flipkart monsoon Vaishno Devi Iran-US talks IPL 2026 ambedkar jayanti quotes domestic violence Happy tamil puthandu 2026 greetings flipkart monsoon Vaishno Devi Iran-US talks IPL 2026 ambedkar jayanti quotes domestic violence Happy tamil puthandu 2026 greetings flipkart monsoon Vaishno Devi Iran-US talks IPL 2026 ambedkar jayanti quotes domestic violence Happy tamil puthandu 2026 greetings flipkart monsoon Vaishno Devi Iran-US talks IPL 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ambedkar jayanti quotes domestic violence Happy tamil puthandu 2026 greetings flipkart monsoon Vaishno Devi Iran-US talks IPL 2026 ambedkar jayanti quotes domestic violence Happy tamil puthandu 2026 greetings flipkart monsoon Vaishno Devi Iran-US talks IPL 2026 ambedkar jayanti quotes domestic violence Happy tamil puthandu 2026 greetings flipkart monsoon Vaishno Devi Iran-US talks IPL 2026 ambedkar jayanti quotes domestic violence Happy tamil puthandu 2026 greetings flipkart monsoon Vaishno Devi Iran-US talks IPL 2026
LIVE TV
Home > World News > ‘Don’t Interfere’: China Issues Strong Warning To The US Over Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, Says It Has Trade And Energy Agreements With Iran

‘Don’t Interfere’: China Issues Strong Warning To The US Over Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, Says It Has Trade And Energy Agreements With Iran

China has issued a sharp warning to the United States over its move to enforce a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz, cautioning Washington against interfering in Beijing’s ties with Iran as tensions escalate in the region.

Trump And Xi Jinping (Photo Credits:X, ANI)
Trump And Xi Jinping (Photo Credits:X, ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 14, 2026 05:52:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Don’t Interfere’: China Issues Strong Warning To The US Over Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, Says It Has Trade And Energy Agreements With Iran

China has issued a sharp warning to the United States over its move to enforce a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz, cautioning Washington against interfering in Beijing’s ties with Iran as tensions escalate in the region.

China Warns US Over Interference

Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun said Beijing expects its economic and energy ties with Iran to be respected. He stressed that China’s interests in the region should not be disrupted, especially as the US began enforcing the blockade on Monday evening.

The Strait of Hormuz is vital for China, supplying a significant share of its oil and liquefied natural gas needs. Any disruption to the route could directly impact Beijing’s energy security.

You Might Be Interested In

Beijing Pushes For Ceasefire

China has renewed its call for an immediate ceasefire, saying stability in the Gulf is in the interest of the global community. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the current disruption stems from the ongoing conflict involving Iran and urged all sides to end hostilities.

Beijing has also signalled its willingness to play a constructive role in reducing tensions in the Middle East, where it has been steadily expanding its influence.

US Blockade Deepens Global Tensions

The standoff intensified after US President Donald Trump announced that American forces would block maritime access to Iranian ports following failed talks with Tehran. The move, enforced by the US Central Command, targets vessels linked to Iranian ports while allowing limited neutral transit.

ALSO READ: ‘I Thought It Was Me As A…’: What Did Donald Trump Say In His First Statement After Deleting AI Image Depicting Him As ‘Jesus’ From Social Media? WATCH

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

Violence Against Minorities Continues Under BNP Regime: 133 Cases Including Murders, Temple Attacks Reported In Bangladesh, Council Demands Strong Action

Who Is Mayushi Bhagat? 32-Year-Old Indian Student Missing In The US Since 2019, FBI Announces Rs 9.38 Lakh Reward For Information On Her Whereabouts

‘Explosion Came From US’: Netanyahu Denies Phone Call With JD Vance Derailed Iran Talks, Says Breakdown Was Due To American Response To Tehran’s Actions

Pakistan Regulator Sends Notice To Geo News Over Asha Bhosle Tribute, Journalists Push Back Saying ‘Art Must Not Be Limited By Borders’

‘If These Ships Come Closer…’ Donald Trump Warns Any ‘Fast Attack’ Will Be ‘Immediately Eliminated’ As He Begins Hormuz Blockade, Promises To Be ‘Quick And Brutal’

LATEST NEWS

Wedding Procession Video Shows Man Groping Woman Amid Bystanders In Bihar; Viral Clip Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

Who Is Vinesh Chandel? I-PAC Co-Founder And Director Arrested By ED In West Bengal Coal Scam-Linked Money Laundering Case

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Whatsapp Status To Share On His Birth Anniversary

Odisha Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Wife, Dumps Body In A Septic Tank; 4-Year-Old Son Reveals Chilling Details Of The Crime

Happy Puthandu 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Quotes, Captions, WhatsApp Status And Greetings To Share With Your Friends And Family On Tamil New Year

EXCLUSIVE | “Hanuman Ji Ka Bada Bhakt”: Praful Hinge’s Father Credits Faith, Glenn McGrath & Varun Aaron For Son’s Dream IPL 2026 Debut

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain And Ishan Kishan Power Sunrisers Hyderabad to Big Win Over Rajasthan Royals

PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Multan Sultans: Check Latest Standings On April 13 — PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP

Who Is Ramsha Khan? Pakistani Actress Confirms Marriage With Khushal Khan, Slams Leak Of ‘Private Nikah’ Photos

Who Is Sharon Pais? Flipkart Executive Takes Over As Myntra CEO As Nandita Sinha Exits

‘Don’t Interfere’: China Issues Strong Warning To The US Over Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, Says It Has Trade And Energy Agreements With Iran

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Don’t Interfere’: China Issues Strong Warning To The US Over Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, Says It Has Trade And Energy Agreements With Iran

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Don’t Interfere’: China Issues Strong Warning To The US Over Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, Says It Has Trade And Energy Agreements With Iran
‘Don’t Interfere’: China Issues Strong Warning To The US Over Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, Says It Has Trade And Energy Agreements With Iran
‘Don’t Interfere’: China Issues Strong Warning To The US Over Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, Says It Has Trade And Energy Agreements With Iran
‘Don’t Interfere’: China Issues Strong Warning To The US Over Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, Says It Has Trade And Energy Agreements With Iran

QUICK LINKS