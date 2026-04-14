‘I Thought It Was Me As A…’: What Did Donald Trump Say In His First Statement After Deleting AI Image Depicting Him As ‘Jesus’ From Social Media? WATCH

US President Donald Trump has responded to the controversy surrounding an AI-generated image of himself depicted as Jesus Christ, which he deleted from his Truth Social account following widespread backlash.

Trump Says Image Was ‘Misunderstood’

Addressing the issue, Trump claimed the image had been misinterpreted. He said he believed the post showed him as a doctor associated with humanitarian work, not a religious figure.

“It wasn’t depicted that way. It was me,” Trump said, adding that he thought the image represented him as a doctor helping people, possibly linked to the Red Cross. He also dismissed criticism, blaming what he called “fake news” for twisting the narrative.

.@POTUS: “I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support… It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better.” pic.twitter.com/90wyeq1uaa — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 13, 2026

He further insisted the intent behind the image was to show him “making people better,” and said the reaction was blown out of proportion.

Social Media Backlash Intensifies

The explanation, however, did little to calm the criticism online. Users on social media platform X reacted sharply, questioning both the nature of the post and Trump’s response.

Many comments ranged from disbelief to mockery, with some users suggesting the explanation was unconvincing, while others criticised the portrayal itself as inappropriate.

Controversy Linked To Earlier Remarks

The now-deleted image had been shared on April 12, shortly after Trump made strong remarks against Pope Leo XIV, calling him weak on crime and ineffective on foreign policy.

It appears as if Trump has deleted his post portraying himself as Jesus after facing some backlash from his own supporters. pic.twitter.com/9ZpWXBgL9L — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 13, 2026

The image appeared to draw from a biblical scene associated with healing, showing Trump in flowing robes placing his hand on a sick man. The background included symbolic elements such as the American flag, military aircraft and angel-like figures.

In a separate post, Trump also claimed that the current Pope’s appointment would not have happened if he had not been elected president, further intensifying the exchange between the two.

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