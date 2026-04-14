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Home > World News > Violence Against Minorities Continues Under BNP Regime: 133 Cases Including Murders, Temple Attacks Reported In Bangladesh, Council Demands Strong Action

Violence Against Minorities Continues Under BNP Regime: 133 Cases Including Murders, Temple Attacks Reported In Bangladesh, Council Demands Strong Action

Attacks on minorities continue in Bangladesh even under the new regime of the Tarique Rahman-led Bangladeshi Nationalist Party according to outfits working for the cause of the minority communities in Bangladesh.

Violence Against Minorities Continues Under BNP Regime: 133 Cases Including Murders, Temple Attacks Reported In Bangladesh, Council Demands Strong Action (Via Wikipedia)
Violence Against Minorities Continues Under BNP Regime: 133 Cases Including Murders, Temple Attacks Reported In Bangladesh, Council Demands Strong Action (Via Wikipedia)

Published By: Shikha Salaria
Last updated: April 14, 2026 00:30:32 IST

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Violence Against Minorities Continues Under BNP Regime: 133 Cases Including Murders, Temple Attacks Reported In Bangladesh, Council Demands Strong Action

Attacks on minorities continue in Bangladesh even under the new regime of the Tarique Rahman-led Bangladeshi Nationalist Party (BNP) according to outfits working for the cause of the minority communities in Bangladesh. As many as 133 incidents of violence against minorities have taken place in the first three months of 2026 , the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has said.

The council enumerates that as many as 133 incidents of communal violence have taken place between January 1 and March 31,2026. 

These include 25 cases of murder, four cases of rape and crimes against women, 35 attacks and looting of temples and 69 were other incidents including attacks on indigenous communities. 

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The council has said that while 46 of these 133 incidents took place in January, 50 incidents took place in February while 37 took place in March.

In January 2026, a total of 46 incidents of attacks on minority and indigenous communities were reported, the council has said.

“These included 11 murders, one incident of rape, nine attacks on temples, one attack on indigenous communities, 15 incidents of assault, robbery, vandalism, threats, and looting of homes and business establishments, three incidents of land grabbing, one case of extortion, and five other incidents,” the council said.

It further said that in February 2026, a total of 50 incidents of attacks on minority and indigenous communities occurred. 

“These included eight murders, one case of rape, 15 attacks on temples, one incident related to allegations of blasphemy, 17 incidents of assault, robbery, vandalism, threats, and looting of homes and business establishments, six incidents of land grabbing, one abduction, and one other incident,” the council has said. 

In March 2026, a total of 37 incidents of attacks on minority and indigenous communities were reported. 

“These included six murders, two incidents of rape/sexual harassment, eleven attacks on temples, one attack over allegations of blasphemy, one attack on indigenous communities, seven incidents of assault, robbery, vandalism, threats, and looting of homes and business establishments, four incidents of land grabbing, and five other incidents,” the council’s acting general secretary Monindra Kumar Nath said.

“The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council had hoped that such incidents would significantly decrease after the formation of the government led by the BNP. However, as these incidents continue, minorities remain deeply concerned and anxious,” he said.

The Council has demanded that those involved in these incidents be arrested and given exemplary punishment, that compensation be provided to the victims, and that proper medical treatment be ensured for the injured.

“At the same time, it has called upon the government to fulfill its eight-point demands, including the enactment of a Minority Protection Act, the establishment of a Ministry for Minority Affairs, and the formation of a National Minority Commission,” Nath said.

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Violence Against Minorities Continues Under BNP Regime: 133 Cases Including Murders, Temple Attacks Reported In Bangladesh, Council Demands Strong Action

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Violence Against Minorities Continues Under BNP Regime: 133 Cases Including Murders, Temple Attacks Reported In Bangladesh, Council Demands Strong Action

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Violence Against Minorities Continues Under BNP Regime: 133 Cases Including Murders, Temple Attacks Reported In Bangladesh, Council Demands Strong Action
Violence Against Minorities Continues Under BNP Regime: 133 Cases Including Murders, Temple Attacks Reported In Bangladesh, Council Demands Strong Action
Violence Against Minorities Continues Under BNP Regime: 133 Cases Including Murders, Temple Attacks Reported In Bangladesh, Council Demands Strong Action
Violence Against Minorities Continues Under BNP Regime: 133 Cases Including Murders, Temple Attacks Reported In Bangladesh, Council Demands Strong Action

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