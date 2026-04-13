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Home > World News > Who Is Mayushi Bhagat? 32-Year-Old Indian Student Missing In The US Since 2019, FBI Announces Rs 9.38 Lakh Reward For Information On Her Whereabouts

Who Is Mayushi Bhagat? 32-Year-Old Indian Student Missing In The US Since 2019, FBI Announces Rs 9.38 Lakh Reward For Information On Her Whereabouts

More than six years after she went missing, the case of Mayushi Bhagat has taken a fresh turn, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation announcing a cash reward for information that could help trace her.

Who Is Mayushi Bhagat? 32-Year-Old Indian Student Missing In The US Since 2019, FBI Announces Rs 9.38 Lakh Reward For Information On Her Whereabouts (Via X)
Who Is Mayushi Bhagat? 32-Year-Old Indian Student Missing In The US Since 2019, FBI Announces Rs 9.38 Lakh Reward For Information On Her Whereabouts (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 13, 2026 23:52:13 IST

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Who Is Mayushi Bhagat? 32-Year-Old Indian Student Missing In The US Since 2019, FBI Announces Rs 9.38 Lakh Reward For Information On Her Whereabouts

More than six years after she went missing, the case of Mayushi Bhagat has taken a fresh turn, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation announcing a cash reward for information that could help trace her.

FBI Announces Reward To Revive Cold Case

The FBI has offered up to $10,000 (around ₹9.39 lakh) for credible information leading to Bhagat’s location or recovery. The appeal has been issued by the FBI’s Newark Field Office along with the Jersey City Police Department, as investigators continue to seek public assistance in the long-pending case.

In a post shared online, the agency said the reward would also apply to information that helps identify and bring to justice anyone responsible for her disappearance.

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Last Seen Leaving Jersey City Apartment

Bhagat, a 32-year-old student from India, was last seen on the evening of April 29, 2019, walking out of her apartment in Jersey City, New Jersey. At the time, she was wearing a black T-shirt and colourful pyjama pants.

Her family reported her missing on May 1, after losing contact with her. Despite multiple efforts over the years, there has been no confirmed trace of her since that evening.

Student Life In The US And Ongoing Search

Born in July 1994, Bhagat had moved to the United States in 2016 on an F-1 student visa. She was studying at the New York Institute of Technology when she disappeared. Investigators say she speaks English, Hindi and Urdu, and had known connections in South Plainfield.

She is described as being around 5 feet 10 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

The FBI added her to its Missing Persons list in 2022, and her case continues to feature under the agency’s “Kidnappings/Missing Persons” category. Authorities have urged anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward, saying even a minor lead could help break the case.

ALSO READ: ‘Explosion Came From US’: Netanyahu Denies Phone Call With JD Vance Derailed Iran Talks, Says Breakdown Was Due To American Response To Tehran’s Actions

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Who Is Mayushi Bhagat? 32-Year-Old Indian Student Missing In The US Since 2019, FBI Announces Rs 9.38 Lakh Reward For Information On Her Whereabouts

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Who Is Mayushi Bhagat? 32-Year-Old Indian Student Missing In The US Since 2019, FBI Announces Rs 9.38 Lakh Reward For Information On Her Whereabouts
Who Is Mayushi Bhagat? 32-Year-Old Indian Student Missing In The US Since 2019, FBI Announces Rs 9.38 Lakh Reward For Information On Her Whereabouts
Who Is Mayushi Bhagat? 32-Year-Old Indian Student Missing In The US Since 2019, FBI Announces Rs 9.38 Lakh Reward For Information On Her Whereabouts
Who Is Mayushi Bhagat? 32-Year-Old Indian Student Missing In The US Since 2019, FBI Announces Rs 9.38 Lakh Reward For Information On Her Whereabouts

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