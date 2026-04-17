LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arshdeep singh Coco Amravati MMS Kajal Meena allegations nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir arshdeep singh Coco Amravati MMS Kajal Meena allegations nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir arshdeep singh Coco Amravati MMS Kajal Meena allegations nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir arshdeep singh Coco Amravati MMS Kajal Meena allegations nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arshdeep singh Coco Amravati MMS Kajal Meena allegations nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir arshdeep singh Coco Amravati MMS Kajal Meena allegations nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir arshdeep singh Coco Amravati MMS Kajal Meena allegations nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir arshdeep singh Coco Amravati MMS Kajal Meena allegations nashik police Avesh Khan Basti incident bjp LizLaz virat kohli Nida Khan Pregnant akshay kumar asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > GT vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs: Ajinkya Rahane Set to be Dropped? Rinku Singh to Lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 Clash in Ahmedabad; Matheesha Pathirana Injury Doubt Looms

GT vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs: Ajinkya Rahane Set to be Dropped? Rinku Singh to Lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 Clash in Ahmedabad; Matheesha Pathirana Injury Doubt Looms

GT vs KKR IPL 2026: Will Ajinkya Rahane face the axe, Rinku Singh lead KKR tonight? Check the predicted playing XIs for the clash in Ahmedabad. Also, get the latest injury update on Matheesha Pathirana, who is likely to miss the game. Full speculative analysis on KKR’s new leadership, team changes, and match preview.

GT vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs: Ajinkya Rahane Set to be Dropped? Rinku Singh to Lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 Clash in Ahmedabad; Matheesha Pathirana Injury Doubt Looms (Image Source: X)
GT vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs: Ajinkya Rahane Set to be Dropped? Rinku Singh to Lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 Clash in Ahmedabad; Matheesha Pathirana Injury Doubt Looms (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: April 17, 2026 14:11:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

GT vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs: Ajinkya Rahane Set to be Dropped? Rinku Singh to Lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 Clash in Ahmedabad; Matheesha Pathirana Injury Doubt Looms

The Narendra Modi Stadium is set for a massive IPL 2026 showdown tonight, April 17, as the winless Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face a high-flying Gujarat Titans (GT). However, the talk of the town isn’t just about the points table, but a potential seismic shift in KKR’s leadership and squad composition. With KKR sitting at the bottom of the table and searching for their first win of the season, speculation is rife that the management might turn to their most consistent performer, Rinku Singh, to lead the side. Furthermore, the ₹18 crore pacer Matheesha Pathirana is expected to remain sidelined, adding more woes to the KKR bowling attack.

Rinku Singh As KKR Captain? The Speculation Around Leadership Change

In a bold move that could redefine KKR’s season, reports suggest that Rinku Singh might step up as captain for tonight’s clash. While Ajinkya Rahane started the season as the designated leader, his personal form and the team’s dismal string of losses have put his position under immense pressure. Rinku, who has been the heartbeat of the franchise for years, is seen as the natural successor to bring back the “intent” that the squad has been lacking.

If this leadership swap occurs, it would likely mean Ajinkya Rahane being dropped from the playing XI entirely to accommodate a more aggressive top-order combination. Fans have long called for Rinku to be given more responsibility, and there is no bigger stage than a “must-win” game against Shubman Gill’s Titans to make that transition.

You Might Be Interested In

Matheesha Pathirana Injury Update: Why The ‘Slinga’ Is Likely To Miss Out

The biggest blow for KKR remains the absence of their pace spearhead, Matheesha Pathirana. The Sri Lankan sensation, bought for a staggering ₹18 crore, has been struggling with a calf/hamstring injury sustained during the T20 World Cup earlier this year. Despite receiving his NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket, logistical and fitness issues continue to haunt his integration into the KKR squad.

Sources suggest that Pathirana is most likely to miss tonight’s game in Ahmedabad as the medical team refuses to rush him back. His absence means KKR will once again rely on the likes of Vaibhav Arora and Kartik Tyagi to contain the explosive GT top order of Gill and Buttler.

GT vs KKR: Predicted Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh (C), Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakravarthy

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. 

Also Read: Arshdeep Singh’s GF Samreen Kaur’s First Reaction After PBKS Thrash MI at Wankhede Goes Viral — Watch Video

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ajinkya Rahane DroppedGT vs KKR Predicted Playing XIIPL 2026 Match 25KKR vs GT AhmedabadKKR vs GT Head to Head 2026Matheesha Pathirana injury updateNarendra Modi Stadium pitch reportPathirana Availability GT vs KKRRinku Singh Captain KKRRinku Singh KKR LeadershipShubman Gill vs Rinku Singh

RELATED News

ICC Probes Cricket Canada Corruption Claims: T20 World Cup Match Under Investigation After Documentary Revelations

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Live In India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand And More?

Virat Kohli Instagram Controversy: After Avneet Kaur Row, Did RCB Superstar Like German Influencer LizLaz’s Photo? Here’s What We Know So Far

IPL 2026: High Drama at Chinnaswamy! Virat Kohli Throws Helmet in Rage After Dismissal; Cameraman Reaction Goes Viral — Watch Video

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 17 After PBKS Defeat MI — RCB, KKR, CSK, SRH, RR, GT, DC, LSG

LATEST NEWS

JAC Class 9 Result 2026 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Scorecard Link, Download Steps, SMS and Result Details

Who Is Acharya Prashant? Death Threats Explained: Full Controversy, Net Worth, Books, Family & Education

Who Is Shabbir Azgar Trunkwala? Gym Trainer Held In Gujarat For Stalking Married Woman, Threatening And Blackmailing Husband Over Intimate Photos And Videos

Who Is Ishaan Mehra? Alia Bhatt’s Sister Shaheen Bhatt Gets Engaged As Internet Digs Into Fiancé’s Background

‘Mamata Vs People Of Bengal’: Maha CM Fadnavis’ Explosive ‘Shonar Bangla’ Charge Against Bengal CM, Says TMC Has ‘Drowned State In Debt’

AIUDF Ready to Stand with Opposition to Challenge BJP in Assam: MLA Rafiqul Islam

Who Is D4vd? Romantic Homicide Singer David Burke Arrested on Suspicion for Killing 14-Year-Old Celeste Rivas, Body Found in His Tesla Trunk

Planning A Girls’ Night On Weekend? Try Raashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor’s Fun Rapid Fire | Video

Mulmul Co-Ord Set for Women: Why It’s a Summer Essential

Akshaya Tritiya Wishes 2026: Heartfelt Messages, Quotes and Blessings to Share on This Auspicious Day

GT vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs: Ajinkya Rahane Set to be Dropped? Rinku Singh to Lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 Clash in Ahmedabad; Matheesha Pathirana Injury Doubt Looms

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GT vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs: Ajinkya Rahane Set to be Dropped? Rinku Singh to Lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 Clash in Ahmedabad; Matheesha Pathirana Injury Doubt Looms

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GT vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs: Ajinkya Rahane Set to be Dropped? Rinku Singh to Lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 Clash in Ahmedabad; Matheesha Pathirana Injury Doubt Looms
GT vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs: Ajinkya Rahane Set to be Dropped? Rinku Singh to Lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 Clash in Ahmedabad; Matheesha Pathirana Injury Doubt Looms
GT vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs: Ajinkya Rahane Set to be Dropped? Rinku Singh to Lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 Clash in Ahmedabad; Matheesha Pathirana Injury Doubt Looms
GT vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs: Ajinkya Rahane Set to be Dropped? Rinku Singh to Lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 Clash in Ahmedabad; Matheesha Pathirana Injury Doubt Looms

QUICK LINKS