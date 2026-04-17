GT vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs: Ajinkya Rahane Set to be Dropped? Rinku Singh to Lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 Clash in Ahmedabad; Matheesha Pathirana Injury Doubt Looms

The Narendra Modi Stadium is set for a massive IPL 2026 showdown tonight, April 17, as the winless Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face a high-flying Gujarat Titans (GT). However, the talk of the town isn’t just about the points table, but a potential seismic shift in KKR’s leadership and squad composition. With KKR sitting at the bottom of the table and searching for their first win of the season, speculation is rife that the management might turn to their most consistent performer, Rinku Singh, to lead the side. Furthermore, the ₹18 crore pacer Matheesha Pathirana is expected to remain sidelined, adding more woes to the KKR bowling attack.

Rinku Singh As KKR Captain? The Speculation Around Leadership Change

In a bold move that could redefine KKR’s season, reports suggest that Rinku Singh might step up as captain for tonight’s clash. While Ajinkya Rahane started the season as the designated leader, his personal form and the team’s dismal string of losses have put his position under immense pressure. Rinku, who has been the heartbeat of the franchise for years, is seen as the natural successor to bring back the “intent” that the squad has been lacking.

If this leadership swap occurs, it would likely mean Ajinkya Rahane being dropped from the playing XI entirely to accommodate a more aggressive top-order combination. Fans have long called for Rinku to be given more responsibility, and there is no bigger stage than a “must-win” game against Shubman Gill’s Titans to make that transition.

Matheesha Pathirana Injury Update: Why The ‘Slinga’ Is Likely To Miss Out

The biggest blow for KKR remains the absence of their pace spearhead, Matheesha Pathirana. The Sri Lankan sensation, bought for a staggering ₹18 crore, has been struggling with a calf/hamstring injury sustained during the T20 World Cup earlier this year. Despite receiving his NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket, logistical and fitness issues continue to haunt his integration into the KKR squad.

Sources suggest that Pathirana is most likely to miss tonight’s game in Ahmedabad as the medical team refuses to rush him back. His absence means KKR will once again rely on the likes of Vaibhav Arora and Kartik Tyagi to contain the explosive GT top order of Gill and Buttler.

GT vs KKR: Predicted Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh (C), Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakravarthy

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

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