JAC Class 9 Result 2026 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Scorecard Link, Download Steps, SMS and Result Details

The Jharkhand Academic Council released the JAC Class 9 Result 2026 on 17 April 2026. Candidate can now verify their results on official websites, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The Class 9 examinations have been conducted all across the state for more than four lakh candidates this year. It is one of the most important examinations at the secondary level.

When was JAC Class 9 exam 2026 conducted and result declared

The JAC Class 9 examinations were conducted on 6 and 7 March 2026. The board has released the result within a short period of time, ensuring smooth academic progress for candidates. The results are prepared using OMR-based evaluation and internal assessment marks.

How to check JAC Class 9 result 2026 online

Candidates can follow these steps to download the scorecard:

Go to jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Click on the “Class 9 Annual Exam Result 2026″ link.

Enter roll code and roll number

Enter captcha and click on submit

View and download result

Download and keep the printed copy safe.

How to check JAC Class 9 result 2026 through SMS and DigiLocker

The candidate can also check their result through alternative ways in case the website is facing heavy traffic.

To check results through SMS:

Open SMS app.

Enter: JAC9 (space)

Send Roll Number to 5676750.

To check results through DigiLocker:

Open the DigiLocker app or go to the website.

Log in with mobile number or Aadhaar.

Search for Jharkhand Academic Council Click on Class 9.

Marksheet 2026 Enter roll code and roll number.

Download the document.

These options are handy when the official website is slow.

What are the passing criteria for JAC Class 9 result 2026

A five-level grading system from A+ to D has been introduced by the board. For a student to pass the exam, they need to secure at least a ‘C’ grade in every subject. The grading system is introduced to assess the aggregate performance instead of just the marks.

What details are mentioned in JAC Class 9 scorecard 2026

JAC Class 9 scorecard 2026 contains the following information: Name of the student, roll number, mark obtained in each subject, grade obtained, and qualifying status Students should cross-check all the information and inform their school if there is anything wrong.

Is JAC Class 9 result 2026 final or provisional

The online result is provisional in nature. The schools will release the original mark sheets a few days after the result declaration. These will be required for the academic record and admission. The results for 2026 are out now. Students are advised to check their performance and plan their academic future accordingly. Make sure to stay further updated from the official JAC websites.

Also Read: JAC Class 8 Result 2026 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Scorecard Link, Steps to Download and Result Details