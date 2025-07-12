Home>

Photos»

7 Top Rated Episodes Of The Kapil Sharma Show: Including Netflix Spin-Off! Watch It Right Now

7 Top Rated Episodes Of The Kapil Sharma Show: Including Netflix Spin-Off! Watch It Right Now

Some of the top rated show of THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW and its Netflix spin-off (The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show) feature a mix of star power and comedic brilliance. These episodes stand out for their entertainment value and audience connection.

1/ 7 A Night Full Of Desi Vibes, S2 E276 It brought out the most vibrant and culturally-rich humor, earning 10/10 from fans. The relatable sketches foreshadowed many guest packed finales.

2/ 7 Grand Finale Weekend, S2 E258 This Season 2 packed all favorite cast members into one laugh packed celebration, earning 9.0/10 ratings from fans. It showcases the series at its comedic peak.

3/ 7 Jordaar Entry, S2 E252 In this episode surprise superstar or quirky guest was invited, also got 9.0/10 fan base ratings. The unexpected guest dynamics contributed to its acclaim.

4/ 7 The Sairat Team Special This episode topped non-friction TRP charts upon airing, marking it as the highest non-fiction episode of 2016. This episode stand out due to the sharp humor and vibrant guests.

5/ 7 Cricket Fever, GIKS S1 E2 Netflix special where Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer revealed fun locker room stories. This blend of sport and laughter worked brilliantly and liked by fans a lot.

6/ 7 Ed Sheeran- The Perfect Artists, GIKS S1 E8 This episode scored 8.08/10, one of the highest IMDb- rated. Archana's son also came to watch him, Sheeran's global appeal and warmth struck a chord with audience.