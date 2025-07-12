7 Top Rated Episodes Of The Kapil Sharma Show: Including Netflix Spin-Off! Watch It Right Now

LIVE TV
Some of the top rated show of THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW and its Netflix spin-off (The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show) feature a mix of star power and comedic brilliance. These episodes stand out for their entertainment value and audience connection.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 12, 2025 | 4:26 PM IST
A Night Full Of Desi Vibes, S2 E276

It brought out the most vibrant and culturally-rich humor, earning 10/10 from fans. The relatable sketches foreshadowed many guest packed finales.

Grand Finale Weekend, S2 E258

This Season 2 packed all favorite cast members into one laugh packed celebration, earning 9.0/10 ratings from fans. It showcases the series at its comedic peak.

Jordaar Entry, S2 E252

In this episode surprise superstar or quirky guest was invited, also got 9.0/10 fan base ratings. The unexpected guest dynamics contributed to its acclaim.

The Sairat Team Special

This episode topped non-friction TRP charts upon airing, marking it as the highest non-fiction episode of 2016. This episode stand out due to the sharp humor and vibrant guests.

Cricket Fever, GIKS S1 E2

Netflix special where Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer revealed fun locker room stories. This blend of sport and laughter worked brilliantly and liked by fans a lot.

Ed Sheeran- The Perfect Artists, GIKS S1 E8

This episode scored 8.08/10, one of the highest IMDb- rated. Archana's son also came to watch him, Sheeran's global appeal and warmth struck a chord with audience.

Salman Khan Premiere, GIKS S3 E1

`Salman's guest spot brought Charm and authenticity. Though Netflix- viewership dipped, the episode remains a highlight.

Disclaimer: The episode rankings and highlights are based on publicly available ratings and fan feedback. The listed episodes reflect popular opinion, not official endorsements.

