PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch UCL Quarter-Final 1st Leg in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Liverpool will aim to revive a disappointing campaign as they travel to the Parc des Princes to take on Paris Saint-Germain in the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025–26 quarter-final clash on Wednesday.
When and Where is the PSG vs Liverpool UCL Quarter-Final?
The match is being played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France. The local kick-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM CET today, Wednesday, April 8, 2026.
How can I watch PSG vs Liverpool in India?
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What time is kick-off? The match begins at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, April 9.
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Which TV channel will telecast the match? You can watch it live on the Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 3).
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Where can I stream it online? The match will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.
Where to watch PSG vs Liverpool in the UK?
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What time is kick-off? The game starts at 8:00 PM BST tonight.
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Which TV channel is showing the game? The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1.
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Is there a live stream available? Yes, subscribers can stream the match via discovery+ or the TNT Sports app.
How to watch PSG vs Liverpool in the USA?
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What time is kick-off? The match starts at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT.
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Which TV channels have the broadcast? While most coverage is digital, Spanish-language telecasts are available on TUDN and Univision.
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Where can I stream it? The exclusive English-language stream is on Paramount+, while Spanish speakers can use ViX.
Where can I watch the match in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa?
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What time is kick-off? The match starts at 8:00 PM WAT.
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Which TV channel is showing the game? Fans can tune into SuperSport (Premier League and Maestro channels).
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Is there a mobile streaming option? Yes, the match is available via DStv Stream and Showmax Pro.
What are the streaming details for Australia and Indonesia?
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Australia: Kick-off is at 5:00 AM AEST (Thursday). The match is available exclusively on Stan Sport.
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Indonesia: Kick-off is at 2:00 AM WIB (Thursday). You can watch the live stream on Vidio or beIN Sports Connect.
How can I watch the match in France and Spain?
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France: As the home nation, coverage is extensive on Canal+ and RMC Sport. Streaming is available via myCanal.
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Spain: The match kicks off at 9:00 PM CET. It will be telecast on Movistar Plus+ (Liga de Campeones channel) and streamed via the Movistar+ app.