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Home > Sports News > PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch UCL Quarter-Final 1st Leg in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch UCL Quarter-Final 1st Leg in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of PSG vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match in India, UK, USA and other countries. Follow NewsX for more info.

PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming UCL. Photo X
PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming UCL. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 8, 2026 22:19:36 IST

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PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch UCL Quarter-Final 1st Leg in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Liverpool will aim to revive a disappointing campaign as they travel to the Parc des Princes to take on Paris Saint-Germain in the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025–26 quarter-final clash on Wednesday.

PSG had outclassed the Premier League side at Anfield in last season’s round of 16, and things look even tougher for Liverpool this time around. They are currently fifth in the league standings, a massive 21 points behind table-toppers Arsenal.

Their struggles were further highlighted by a crushing 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals, leaving the Champions League as their only realistic – though difficult – shot at silverware. Manager Arne Slot is already facing mounting pressure, and failure to deliver a strong performance in Paris could intensify scrutiny.

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Slot has acknowledged the tough task ahead against a PSG side managed by Luis Enrique, who guided them to their first-ever Champions League title last season. The French champions are also in strong domestic form, holding a four-point lead over Lens in Ligue 1 with a game still in hand. PSG advanced confidently through the knockout stages, beating Monaco in the play-offs before delivering a dominant 8-2 aggregate win over Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

When and Where is the PSG vs Liverpool UCL Quarter-Final?

The match is being played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France. The local kick-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM CET today, Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

How can I watch PSG vs Liverpool in India?

  • What time is kick-off? The match begins at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, April 9.

  • Which TV channel will telecast the match? You can watch it live on the Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 3).

  • Where can I stream it online? The match will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.

Where to watch PSG vs Liverpool in the UK?

  • What time is kick-off? The game starts at 8:00 PM BST tonight.

  • Which TV channel is showing the game? The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1.

  • Is there a live stream available? Yes, subscribers can stream the match via discovery+ or the TNT Sports app.

How to watch PSG vs Liverpool in the USA?

  • What time is kick-off? The match starts at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT.

  • Which TV channels have the broadcast? While most coverage is digital, Spanish-language telecasts are available on TUDN and Univision.

  • Where can I stream it? The exclusive English-language stream is on Paramount+, while Spanish speakers can use ViX.

Where can I watch the match in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa?

  • What time is kick-off? The match starts at 8:00 PM WAT.

  • Which TV channel is showing the game? Fans can tune into SuperSport (Premier League and Maestro channels).

  • Is there a mobile streaming option? Yes, the match is available via DStv Stream and Showmax Pro.

What are the streaming details for Australia and Indonesia?

  • Australia: Kick-off is at 5:00 AM AEST (Thursday). The match is available exclusively on Stan Sport.

  • Indonesia: Kick-off is at 2:00 AM WIB (Thursday). You can watch the live stream on Vidio or beIN Sports Connect.

How can I watch the match in France and Spain?

  • France: As the home nation, coverage is extensive on Canal+ and RMC Sport. Streaming is available via myCanal.

  • Spain: The match kicks off at 9:00 PM CET. It will be telecast on Movistar Plus+ (Liga de Campeones channel) and streamed via the Movistar+ app.

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Tags: Arne SlotChampions League 2026Football newslive streamingLiverpool FCLuis EnriqueParamount PlusParc des PrincesParis Saint-GermainPSG vs LiverpoolSony LivTNT SportsUCL Quarter-FinalsUEFA Champions League

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PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch UCL Quarter-Final 1st Leg in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

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PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch UCL Quarter-Final 1st Leg in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

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PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch UCL Quarter-Final 1st Leg in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?
PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch UCL Quarter-Final 1st Leg in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?
PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch UCL Quarter-Final 1st Leg in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?
PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch UCL Quarter-Final 1st Leg in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

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