PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch UCL Quarter-Final 1st Leg in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

PSG had outclassed the Premier League side at Anfield in last season’s round of 16, and things look even tougher for Liverpool this time around. They are currently fifth in the league standings, a massive 21 points behind table-toppers Arsenal.

Their struggles were further highlighted by a crushing 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals, leaving the Champions League as their only realistic – though difficult – shot at silverware. Manager Arne Slot is already facing mounting pressure, and failure to deliver a strong performance in Paris could intensify scrutiny.

Slot has acknowledged the tough task ahead against a PSG side managed by Luis Enrique, who guided them to their first-ever Champions League title last season. The French champions are also in strong domestic form, holding a four-point lead over Lens in Ligue 1 with a game still in hand. PSG advanced confidently through the knockout stages, beating Monaco in the play-offs before delivering a dominant 8-2 aggregate win over Chelsea in the quarter-finals.